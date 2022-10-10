ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Coast News questions Senator Rick Scott on climate change during St. Augustine visit

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott was in St. Augustine Wednesday, thanking first responders for their life-saving work during Ian. The former governor went around the Davis Shores neighborhood, which was especially hard hit by flooding, and says residents there want to make sure they get the help they need from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hurricane Ian brings tons of microplastics onto Florida coasts

TAMPA, Fla. — Many changes are being discovered in the wake of Hurricane Ian's brutal lashing along Florida's coasts. It's being found that one of the costs of being hit by a Category 4 hurricane is the result of lots of microplastics. Florida Today reported that Ian brought countless...
Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 105 in wake of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There is now a total to 105...
