First Coast News questions Senator Rick Scott on climate change during St. Augustine visit
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott was in St. Augustine Wednesday, thanking first responders for their life-saving work during Ian. The former governor went around the Davis Shores neighborhood, which was especially hard hit by flooding, and says residents there want to make sure they get the help they need from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hurricane Ian brings tons of microplastics onto Florida coasts
TAMPA, Fla. — Many changes are being discovered in the wake of Hurricane Ian's brutal lashing along Florida's coasts. It's being found that one of the costs of being hit by a Category 4 hurricane is the result of lots of microplastics. Florida Today reported that Ian brought countless...
Surge of women registering to vote reported in some states after overturning of Roe v. Wade. What about Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The clock is ticking. You have until midnight Tuesday night to register to vote. Florida is just over four weeks away from its general election where voters will choose the next governor and the winners in many statewide and local races. First Coast News looked into...
DeSantis: $2.5M in loans to be given to 55 small businesses after Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — As communities across Florida continue relief efforts following Hurricane Ian passing through the state, additional assistance is being given to those hardest hit. During a news conference Monday in Port Charlotte, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first $2.5 million in loans is set to be...
Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 105 in wake of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There is now a total to 105...
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
How to get federal disaster assistance from FEMA after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $210 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 128,000 individuals and households impacted by Hurricane Ian. FEMA is opening more Disaster Recovery Centers and going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities. Locally, residents in Flagler, Putnam...
Two counties, one Publix: Grocery store chain to build store straddling Duval and St. Johns County lines
NOCATEE, Fla — Picking out your groceries in one county, and paying for them in another. for the Nocatee West Publix as the invisible line will run right through. A county commissioner says this isn't the first time they've seen a business build on both sides as the area around the Duval and St. Johns county line continues to grow.
Class sizes in St. Johns County now allowed to exceed state limit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. John's County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state of Florida. And with more people, come more school-aged students. On Tuesday, the St. Johns County School Board approved a resolution to allow the district to exceed the state limit for core subject class sizes.
The St. Johns County community is growing, and now class sizes are too
ST JOHNS, Fla. — It’s the fastest growing county in the state and prized for its public schools. The combination means St. Johns county must get creative about how to accommodate more students. This week the school board passed a resolution allowing class sizes to exceed voter approved...
One dead after crash in St. Johns County involving pedestrian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a crash involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on State Road 207 just east of Interstate 95. FHP says the pedestrian pronounced dead at a nearby...
Six years after their son was hit by a driver, Dalton Kuhn's family is still waiting for answers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Six years ago, someone in a car hit Dalton Kuhn, a St. Augustine teenager. Whoever hit him did not stop to help and his body was found 12 hours later. No one has been arrested or charged for the hit-and-run, but Kuhn's family is not giving up on seeking justice.
12-year-old who died in St. Augustine in ATV accident was student at Pacetti Bay Middle School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a fatal all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine has been identified as 12-year-old Daniel Bonilla, a student at Pacetti Bay Middle School, school administrators confirmed. SJCSO said the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the...
