seattlemet.com
The Best New Restaurants of 2022
Restaurant-wise, this year started slow—no surprise in the face of so many challenges—then gathered serious steam. Ascendant chefs and savvy veterans enriched our days with pupusas, seafood, various approaches to sushi, and some bangin’ Filipino-style fried chicken. Everything feels different this year…except our never-ending obsession with pizza.
southsoundmag.com
Onion Ring Lovers, Unite
Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
q13fox.com
Study ranks Seattle and Tacoma among least safe cities in the U.S.
Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158.
Seattle’s Most Coveted Street Has a Gorgeous $3.9 Million Home for Sale
If you love old houses, this Seattle home built in 1915 is gorgeous inside and out. Take a walk back in time with this beautiful home that's for sale in Seattle. One of my favorite websites on Facebook is "For Love Of Old Houses" and when I saw this beauty, I had to post about it.
The Superficial
Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? – Everything You Need to Know
Is it great news that Aldi is coming to Seattle? People residing in Seattle must be happy after hearing this. Hold your horses! Before celebrating the news, you should know if it is real. Is it just a rumor or real? If not Aldi, does Aldi have any plans of opening its store anywhere in Washington? Some may also wonder Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? You may have several queries like this. Reading this article can clarify your doubts and queries related to the Aldi store opening in Washington State.
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
KING-5
Shelter pets from Florida are ready for adoption at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Seattle Humane welcomed more fuzzy faces to the litter this week as more than 60 cats, dogs and guinea pigs were transported by plane from Florida. The disaster relief flight is helping alleviate the burden on shelters that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. "It's important...
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
nwpb.org
Tacoma unveils Black Lives Matter mural
Along Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma, the city’s new Black Lives Matter mural unfolds across the 23,000 square-foot Tollefson Plaza in bright colors. The mural cascades down the steps of the plaza and from different viewpoints, it reveals different faces, messages and meanings. The challenging space makes the viewer work to absorb the mural — something lead-artist Dionne Bonner wanted.
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
SouthSoundTalk
Support South Sound’s Fantastic Women-Owned Businesses
Step out into the South Sound and discover a world of dining, shopping, entertainment, and so much more. Boasting incredible scenic views and a love for the Pacific Northwest, the South Sound truly has it all. In addition, the South Sound is booming with fantastic women-owned businesses. Learn a bit more and support South Sound’s astonishing women-owned businesses, bringing some of the best goods, food, and fashion straight to the sound.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Seattle crime rates are the unfortunate focus of campaigns
First I want to disclose my bias up front – my first news job was as a police reporter in Atlanta in 1973. Atlanta back then was the murder capital of America. I remember one weekend when 12 people were killed, bad enough that Mayor Sam Massell called the media into his office, and once the cameras were rolling, he looked straight into them and said – and I’m paraphrasing – “If you’re thinking of shooting somebody, please put down the gun.”
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
