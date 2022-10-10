ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Jones continues to impress in New England secondary

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON  -- Jack Jones has introduced himself to the NFL over the last two weeks, coming up with three turnovers for the New England Patriots. He's also pretty good at covering people, too.

There's been a lot of talk about Jones' ability to go get the football. Rightfully so, after the rookie made an incredibly athletic interception in New England's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. (We'll have much more on that pick in a moment.)

But first, look at where Jones ranks in Pro Football Focus' coverages grades among cornerbacks. There is no corner in the NFL that has graded higher than the New England rookie through five weeks:

That's pretty impressive for a 24-year-old in his first NFL action. The fourth-round pick out of Arizona State has really seen a spike in his playing time over the last two weeks -- playing 99 percent and 61 percent of New England's defensive snaps, respectively -- and he's made the most of the opportunity.

Last week in Green Bay, Jones pick-sixed Aaron Rodgers and forced a fumble. In Week 5, he made both a smart read and an Olympic-like leap to pick off a Jared Goff pass, as the Patriots' defense shut out the Lions and the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

Just one of the five passes that Goff threw Jones' way went for a completion. The rookie also had a pass breakup on one of Detroit's six futile fourth-down attempts.

There's a lot of talk about another rookie on the New England roster, with quarterback Bailey Zappe doing a fine job in place of the injured Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. But Jones, who played nearly the entire game in Green Bay because of an injury to top corner Jalen Mills, has gone above and beyond the expectations over the last two weeks.

Jones' play even had Bill Belichick gushing on Monday. Belichick compared Jones to a wide receiver and was throwing out words like "tremendous" when discussing the corner's interception -- at length -- during his morning Zoom session with reporters.

"It's a tough play. It's well designed, what they were doing," Belichick said of the Lions. "[Tom] Kennedy was going down the seam and he was about 10 yards ahead of [T.J.] Hockenson and Hockenson was going down the sideline. It was what we call a double seam play where it's two guys going vertical, but they're at different levels. That's always hard on the defense. It's hard on the corner because if they're on the same level, he can midpoint both guys, but when they're on different levels like that, it's hard to do that.

"Jahlani [Tavai] made a really good play when the ball was in the air to close as much as he did, but Jack just came off of Kennedy as the ball was being thrown. Saw the throw, came off of Kennedy and obviously made a tremendous play with the interception and then being able to get his feet down in bounds," continued Belichick. "Of course Hockenson is a tough guy to defend with those high throws like that was. He would have, I'm sure, gone up and gotten it for a touchdown if Jack hadn't been able to get his hands on the ball. Really heads up play and just a good play by Jahlani and by Jack, for recognizing that. And then Jack's transition and ball skills, timing, jump, catch.

"It was an outstanding catch and to get his feet in bounds, I mean, he looked like a receiver doing that," added Belichick.

That is some seriously high praise from Belichick. Jones' hype continues to rise with each time he gets the ball back to the New England offense. But as Pro Football Focus' grades show us, he's much more than just a corner generating turnovers; he's pretty much locking down whoever he covers as well.

Edelman believes Brady's personal situation will help Bucs

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is going through some personal matters. With the tabloids following his and Gisele Bunchden's every move, it's obviously a bit of a delicate situation.Through it all, Brady continues to go to work, of course, as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes the Bucs will be the beneficiary of Brady's situation.This week on "Inside The NFL," the panel was asked to buy, hold, or sell stock in various teams around the league. Edelman was a big buyer on the Bucs."I'm hammering this stock, for the simple fact that we...
'Stop the run': Jaguars look to repeat formula that got them shutout win over Colts in Week 2

When Jacksonville played Indianapolis just four weeks ago, the Jaguars (2-3) defeated the Colts (2-2-1) 24-0, their first shutout win since 2018. This week, when the two teams meet in their second and final contest against each other during the regular season, the Jaguars will look to repeat that performance on the turf of Lucas Oil...
Fantasy Football position previews: Week 6

BOSTON -- We're nearly a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season (it gets a bit complicated with an odd number of games), so fantasy-wise, you're either really enjoying yourself or you're ready to retire from the pretend sport for the rest of your life. Granted, that's just an empty threat that everyone makes at some point. But with a bunch of injuries hitting the league, especially among top running backs, it really isn't helping those frustrated fantasy owners every week.That's why we turn to CBS Sports' fantasy football expert Heath Cummings, who passes along an in-depth breakdown of...
Josh McDaniels drops to 1-4 as head coach of the Raiders

BOSTON -- Those of us in New England who listened to Josh McDaniels over the past couple of years came to develop a sense that the longtime offensive coordinator and one-time failed head coach of the Denver Broncos was in the right place mentally and emotionally to make the most of his second head coaching opportunity. That may still be the case for the 46-year-old McDaniels, but his stint as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is off to a truly dreadful start.That rough ride was extended on Monday night, when McDaniels and the Raiders lost a wild, back-and-forth...
Hurley's Week 6 NFL Picks: League won't fix referee problem

BOSTON -- If you look at the NFL this week, you can't help but get swept up in some officiating controversy. It's a situation that has never really been "good," per se, but its issues tend to flare up from time to time, leading some people to declare it to be a crisis.Are we in one now? No, probably not. But the league and its officials are clearly having a tough time officiating football games in the wake of the mishandling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion by the Dolphins and the NFL. At least, that seems to be the case after...
Patriots-Browns news, notes, and fun facts

FOXBORO -- After their 1-3 start to the season, the Patriots can get back to .500 with a win over the Browns in Cleveland this weekend. It would also be a pretty special win for head coach Bill Belichick.Belichick is going for the 324th overall victory of his career as a head coach, which would tie him with the great George Halas for the second-most all-time behind only Don Shula's 347 career wins. Of course, 286 of those victories (256 in the regular season and 30 more in the playoffs) have come during Belichick's time with the Patriots, but he...
Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an "intentional, overt act" that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City.Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter."He jumped...
Davante Adams facing potential discipline for shoving cameraman

BOSTON -- Nothing is going well for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, and the team's top receiver is now facing a potential suspension for his actions following Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.Raiders star receiver Davante Adams left the field in a huff following Las Vegas' 30-29 defeat in Kansas City, after his team had blown a 17-0 lead in the first half. For some reason, head coach Josh McDaniels had his team go for two after Adams had hauled in a 48-yard touchdown with 4:27 left to play, and when the Raiders came up short on...
Patriots release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

BOSTON -- Last week's activation of rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton made for a crowded depth chart at wide receiver for the Patriots. The team cleared a spot on Tuesday, though, releasing wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey impressed the Patriots during the preseason, and he filled more of a hybrid receiver/blocking tight end role in the New England offense.He played a season-high 54 snaps in the Week 3 loss to Baltimore, and he had been on the field for 41.4 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps this season.After catching 13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games, he caught just two passes for 20 yards in five regular-season games. In his career, he has just 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns in 23 games.The release of Humphrey leaves Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton on the receiver depth chart.In addition to releasing Humphrey, the team also released offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.
Bruins reportedly sign Anton Stralman to one-year deal

BOSTON -- The Bruins added a little more depth to their blue line ahead of the new season. Boston has signed defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.The deal is worth $1 million, GM Don Sweeney said in his announcement. The Bruins brought the 36-year-old Stralman in on a PTO deal for training camp, and he earned a roster spot after a solid camp and a pair of good preseason showings.Stralman will now begin his 16th NHL season on the Bruins roster. He has 930 NHL games of NHL experience, with his best seasons coming with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2014-2019. Stralman spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, where he tallied eight goals and 15 assists over 74 games. He played over 21 minutes per game for the Coyotes, but likely won't have that heavy of a workload in Boston.But Stralman should bring some depth to the Boston defense while Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy recover from their respective injuries. Gryzelcyk has been practicing over the last week, but McAvoy is not expected to return until early December.The Bruins open their 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
