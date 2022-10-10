14-year-old killed, another teen injured in daytime double shooting in Roxbury

Daytime double shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries 01:21

BOSTON - A 14-year-old boy has died and another teen has non-life-threatening injuries after a daytime double shooting in Roxbury Monday.

Police said officers responded to the area of 2990 Washington St. just after noon. There they found the 14-year-old wounded; he was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second boy with gunshot wounds was found in an apartment on Cobden Street, but he is expected to survive.

Police would not say if there's a suspect in custody, but urged the public to come forward with any information they might have about the shooting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said "there seem to be more and more" daytime shootings in the city.

"This is another shooting in broad daylight on a holiday," Hayden said about the "concerning" incident. "We are concerned with what appears to be an increase in reckless conduct. . . during the day when people are out in the community."

"One crime is too many," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a community police event Tuesday night. "To sit here and say that our stats are the best in the country is not going to help people feel safer but the reality is we are a relatively safe city"