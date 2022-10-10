ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

14-year-old killed, another teen injured in daytime double shooting in Roxbury

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Zuju_0iTWgwAW00

Daytime double shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries 01:21

BOSTON - A 14-year-old boy has died and another teen has non-life-threatening injuries after a daytime double shooting in Roxbury Monday.

Police said officers responded to the area of 2990 Washington St. just after noon. There they found the 14-year-old wounded; he was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second boy with gunshot wounds was found in an apartment on Cobden Street, but he is expected to survive.

Police would not say if there's a suspect in custody, but urged the public to come forward with any information they might have about the shooting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said "there seem to be more and more" daytime shootings in the city.

"This is another shooting in broad daylight on a holiday," Hayden said about the "concerning" incident. "We are concerned with what appears to be an increase in reckless conduct. . . during the day when people are out in the community."

"One crime is too many," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a community police event Tuesday night. "To sit here and say that our stats are the best in the country is not going to help people feel safer but the reality is we are a relatively safe city"

Comments / 2

bobby.beach
3d ago

Yup with the politicians involved in the mayor of Boston involved in Rachel Rollins as the district attorney and we just hope that Murray Healy does not become governor because if you do BOSTON will be Chicago in no time

Reply
4
Related
whdh.com

Billerica Police arrest and charge 2 women with armed robbery

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police arrested and charged two women with the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night. Both women, Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell, and Kimya Foust, 36, of Dorchester, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault and battery.
BILLERICA, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek van in 'reported kidnapping' of 8-year-old boy at Boston University

BOSTON - Boston police said Thursday afternoon they are investigating a "reported kidnapping" of a child at Boston University.The report came in about 1:10 p.m. in the area of 700 Commonwealth Ave, which is the address of the Warren Towers dormitory building at BU.Police shared a photo of a "possible suspect" van. The van was last seen near Charlesgate East and Storrow Drive, sources told the I-Team.The van is described by police as "a possible gray Mercedes Van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker."Police told WBZ-TV that the child involved is reported to be an 8-year-old boy of Asian descent. I-Team sources said the person of interest is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 8 inches tall wearing blue cargo pants."The investigation is in preliminary stages and active," the department said.No other information was immediately available.  
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WHAV

Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say

A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Police#Violent Crime
CBS Boston

Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting

BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old

BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction.    Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

(AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park. According to police and her sister, Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old driver killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
NEEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack

JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy