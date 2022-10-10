Read full article on original website
Video of Baby Sweetly Cuddling With Tiny Puppy Is Giving People the Feels
Is there anything better than raising your child and your dog together? Watching them grow side-by-side must be the best thing. Plus, you get to have a baby AND a puppy in the house at the same time — leading to incredibly cute videos like the one shared by Albu Larisa (@albularisa) of her boy and her dog hugging.
Video of 'Sad-Faced' Rescue Cat Slowly Warming Up to His Adopter Is Touching Hearts
When we adopt a pet, it is our biggest hope that they feel comfortable and safe in their new home. Sometimes, it can take a little while for them to warm up to us, so we remain patient and try to encourage our new pets to come out of their shell. When one woman adopted a cat, this is what she did and her patience paid off!
Sweet Video of Dogs Comforting Baby Who Was Fussing in Dad's Arms Is Just the Best
TikTok user @trice_winston blessed us with a throwback video that seriously put the biggest smile on our faces. All we know is that we hope our pets show this much love to our future babies. This creator's baby was fussing in his arms, but thankfully he has two very capable...
Video of Senior Cat's Reaction to Feeling a Soft Bed for the First Time Is So Touching
Senior cats are particularly vulnerable — especially when it comes to adoption. But every animal deserves a loving home, right? That's why one video from TikTok creator @nellie_willow is so powerful, because it shows her elder cat Willow's first time on a bed. Who knows what Willow's life was...
Cat's Reaction to Her 'Favorite Human' Coming Home Is the Best
College can be the most fun years of someone's life, but when you're away from your pet, nothing will ever be perfect. We're sure @its_me_sally_g's son would understand! The young man had been away from the family cat--whose name is Basboosa, which is Arabic for 'kitty'--for two months while he furthered his studies (and had tons of fun, let's be honest), and the two were inseparable when we came for a visit.
Video of 1-Month-Old Maine Coon Kitten Has Everyone Totally Obsessed
Cat videos have been peak Internet content since the invention of YouTube, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. If anything, the pet industry will only continue to grow as animals gain TikTok fame and social media stardom. We just can't see any other reality--people are crazy for cute cats!
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign
Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
German Shepherd's Reaction to Little Girl Giving Him Attention Has Us in Our Feelings
True dog lovers know that breed only counts for so much of a dog's personality, but that doesn't change any of the unfair stereotypes that spread even today. Some of the harshest, of course, affect the way people view Pit Bull breeds, even if the reality couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, large dogs of all kinds can be subject to this kind of negative bias.
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Rescued Shelter Cat's Reaction to Finally Having Her Own Bed Is Nothing Short of Beautiful
Shelter animals are sometimes kept in sad conditions when they don't have the space or resources to provide these animals with the comfort they deserve as they wait to be adopted. One cat had an experience like this, and her reaction to the amazing conditions in her new home is too good.
Video of Feral 'Male Dominant' Cat Falling in Love With a Female Kitty Is Just Too Sweet
Parents seem to always know what's best for their children. That's because they know them better than anyone else. And pet parents are the same exact way. They're so in tune with their fur babies that if something feels off, they're the first ones to fix it. That's exactly what...
Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason
Grab a tissue because this story is a real tearjerker. According to The Mirror, a 12-year-old boy in Mexico made the heartbreaking decision to abandon his beloved puppy outside of a shelter, hoping the dog will have a better life with someone else. Facing the unimaginable, the child thoughtfully placed...
