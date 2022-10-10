ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 27

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Baby Sweetly Cuddling With Tiny Puppy Is Giving People the Feels

Is there anything better than raising your child and your dog together? Watching them grow side-by-side must be the best thing. Plus, you get to have a baby AND a puppy in the house at the same time — leading to incredibly cute videos like the one shared by Albu Larisa (@albularisa) of her boy and her dog hugging.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of 'Sad-Faced' Rescue Cat Slowly Warming Up to His Adopter Is Touching Hearts

When we adopt a pet, it is our biggest hope that they feel comfortable and safe in their new home. Sometimes, it can take a little while for them to warm up to us, so we remain patient and try to encourage our new pets to come out of their shell. When one woman adopted a cat, this is what she did and her patience paid off!
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Her 'Favorite Human' Coming Home Is the Best

College can be the most fun years of someone's life, but when you're away from your pet, nothing will ever be perfect. We're sure @its_me_sally_g's son would understand! The young man had been away from the family cat--whose name is Basboosa, which is Arabic for 'kitty'--for two months while he furthered his studies (and had tons of fun, let's be honest), and the two were inseparable when we came for a visit.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of 1-Month-Old Maine Coon Kitten Has Everyone Totally Obsessed

Cat videos have been peak Internet content since the invention of YouTube, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. If anything, the pet industry will only continue to grow as animals gain TikTok fame and social media stardom. We just can't see any other reality--people are crazy for cute cats!
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
DogTime

The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

German Shepherd's Reaction to Little Girl Giving Him Attention Has Us in Our Feelings

True dog lovers know that breed only counts for so much of a dog's personality, but that doesn't change any of the unfair stereotypes that spread even today. Some of the harshest, of course, affect the way people view Pit Bull breeds, even if the reality couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, large dogs of all kinds can be subject to this kind of negative bias.
PETS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Cute Cats Funny Cats#Rhonda#Pet Lover#Tiktok#Pethelpful
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy