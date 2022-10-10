Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Three New Speedco Locations
Love’s Travel Shops opened three new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations, along with Love’s Truck Care locations, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices. Commercial drivers can stop at more than 430 truck care locations across the country for their needs.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway
The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
erienewsnow.com
Local Startup Companies Receive Funding from Ben Franklin Technology Partners
A celebration was held on Thursday to honor of some thriving businesses in Erie. For 40 years, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central & Northern PA has provided start-up funding and business support services to tech-based start-ups and small manufacturers located in Pennsylvania. This Thursday, they were able to celebrate...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Provides Latest COVID-19 Health Update
The Erie County Department of Health has released its latest COVID-19 update. From September 26th to October 9th there were 582 cases reported, with a daily average of 42 cases. New case numbers reflect only reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County.
erienewsnow.com
Erie News Now to Host Third Annual Coat Drive at Perry Square
It's October, which means winter is right around the corner. To help make sure those in need stay warm during the upcoming snowy season, Erie News Now is gearing up to host our third annual coat drive next week. Coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other new or gently-used items will...
ems1.com
Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.
Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
erienewsnow.com
Interstate 90 Westbound Ramp off Exit 9 Reopens in Erie County
The Interstate 90 westbound off ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard Platea) reopened to traffic Wednesday evening. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, including the I-90 eastbound on ramp. PennDOT said once the ramps are open, work will focus on transitioning the I-90...
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
erienewsnow.com
Confusion Arises Over Senior Home Repair Program In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are breaking down confusion about the newly launched Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. While work has begun on many homes citywide, applicants still have lingering questions, like how to pay the contractors working on their homes. Senior citizen homeowners,...
explore venango
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan
Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
wnynewsnow.com
Factory Fire Likely Started By Homeless, Vagrants Seeking Shelter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Concerns surrounding the rising homeless population in Jamestown continue, with investigators suspecting an early morning factory fire was started by homeless or vagrants seeking shelter from the elements. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the old Crawford Furniture Atlas...
erienewsnow.com
The Sons of Lake Erie & the PA Fish and Boat Commission Build Fish Habitats in Presque Isle Bay
Good news for local anglers, as the Fish and Boat Commission teamed up with the Sons of Lake Erie on Wednesday to make habitats for fish. The groups deployed habitats in Presque Isle Bay, giving fish places to hide and to find prey. It might seem odd, but experts said...
explore venango
Local Man Charged for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed the...
erienewsnow.com
Staying Safe from Online Scammers
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Amazon Prime Days is a chance for people to get a jump start on holiday shopping. Before you make your final purchases the Better Business Bureau has advice to keep yourself safe from scammers. As Caitlin Driscoll, the Public Relations Director for the...
Millcreek Supervisors approve resolution for Presque Isle Gateway Plan
Millcreek Township Supervisors are motioning to approve a resolution that they say will beautify the area around Presque Isle State Park. Millcreek Supervisors are hoping the Presque Isle Gateway Plan will go into effect within the next few years after thorough planning over the last six to seven years. Millcreek Township Supervisors motioned to approve […]
erienewsnow.com
House Fire in Crawford County Under Investigation
A house fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Crawford County is currently under investigation. The fire department that would have responded wasn't able to, because it was recently shut down by the Township. Meadville and Vernon Central responded around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the...
