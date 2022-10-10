ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27

In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Tennessee health experts are concerned about a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) popping up early in Middle Tennessee. There have been several cases in children, recently, which is earlier than usual. The symptoms include a runny nose and a cough. Doctors are instructing parents to watch out...
NASHVILLE, TN
Scott Walker Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
WISCONSIN STATE
