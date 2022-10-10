Read full article on original website
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Tennessee health experts are concerned about a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) popping up early in Middle Tennessee. There have been several cases in children, recently, which is earlier than usual. The symptoms include a runny nose and a cough. Doctors are instructing parents to watch out...
Scott Walker Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Theft of Two Wallets from Millcreek Gym
Police are investigating the theft of two wallets from lockers at a gym in Millcreek Township. The victim’s credit cards were used at a store to purchase approximately $5,000 in gift cards, according to police. A man in gray jeans, a gray Nike Air T-shirt underneath a gray jean...
State Police Look to Identify Retail Theft Suspect who Attempted to 'Hit' Employees
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect who attempted to "hit" employees, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek Township on Feb. 11, around 8:13 p.m. The suspect has orange or red hair, appeared...
