Gotlandsbolaget Unveils Hydrogen-powered Catamaran Ferry
Swedish company Gotlandsbolaget has unveiled the Gotland Hydrocat concept vessel, said to be the world's first large-scale, high-speed catamaran with fossil-free hydrogen propulsion. Slated to enter service in 2030, the high-speed vessel will operate between Gotland and the Swedish mainland, reducing crossing times to under three hours. The vessel is...
SCHOTTEL Gets Canadian Funding to Develop Quiet Propulsion
German propulsion company SCHOTTEL has been selected for funding within the Government of Canada's Quiet Vessel Initiative, which supports the development of new quiet vessel technologies, designs, and operational practices, leading to less underwater noise from vessels in Canadian waters. SCHOTTEL will assess the noise reduction achieved by the installation...
Thrustmaster to Supply Propulsion for DARPA Uncrewed Vessel
Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc. announce it is providing a customized thruster propulsion system to SERCO, Inc. in support of its recently awarded No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The advanced platform design has been developed by SERCO to meet the performance requirements...
Danfoss Hybrid Drivetrains Selected for Hamburg's New Ferries
Danfoss Power Solutions said its Editron division has been chosen to provide drivetrain systems for three hybrid passenger ferries that will operate on the Elbe River in Hamburg, Germany. German shipyard Schiffbau- u. Entwicklungsgesellschaft Tangermünde mbH (SET) will build the vessels for Hamburg transportation company HADAG, expanding its fleet to 29 ships.
FMD to Provide Engines for LPD 32
Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has been awarded a purchase order by Huntington Ingalls Industries to build and deliver four main propulsion diesel engines featuring common rail technology to power the U.S. Navy’s newest Landing Platform/Dock (LPD) ship, LPD 32. According to...
Equinor Awards $235,6M in Offshore Vessel Deals
Equinor, a Norwegian oil company, said on Friday that it had recently awarded six offshore vessel contracts to five shipowners. The total value of the contracts, including options, is estimated to be more than NOK 2.5 billion ($235,6 million). The six platform supply vessels will be managed by Simon Møkster...
Marine Travelift Delivers New Boat Lift to Stevens Towing
The recent delivery of a Marine Travelift 820CII (820 metric ton/1,804,000 lbs. capacity) Mobile Boat Hoist to the Stevens Towing Company, Inc. shipyard located on Yonges Island in South Carolina will transform marine services by alleviating overwhelmed dry dock schedules in the region. Founded in the late 1800s as Stevens...
Wilhelmsen to Buy Vopak Agencies
Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of maritime services provider Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize. "Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports," Wilhelmsen Port Services said.
AAL Expands Its Heavy Lift Fleet
AAL Shipping has added further vessels to its owned multipurpose cargo vessel (MPV) fleet. This month saw the delivery of the 2010 AAL Gunsan (ex-BBC America) and her sister vessel, the 2009 AAL Geelong (ex-BBC Valparaiso) – the latter taken a few months ago. These are the last of four 25,800 deadweight (DWT) multipurpose heavy lift sister vessels (classified by AAL as G-class) secured through an acquisition transaction penned back in 2021 by AAL / Schoeller Holdings Group.
Grandweld Delivers Four New Tugs for Shuwaikh Port
Grandweld Shipyard in Dubai has delivered four new tractor tugs for operations in Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port. The four TRAktor 2700-Z vessels Ghanim-1, Ghanim-2, Ghanim-3 and Ghanim-4 were designed by Robert Allan Ltd., who worked closely with the Grandweld Shipyard to develop the customized design of the previously built 27-meter TRAktor tug series. The tugs were engineered to perform multiple tasks including ship assist, escort, towing, fire fighting, oil pollution response and others.
Dry Bulk: Vessel Demand Wanes
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday to mark its worst day since mid-September, as rates slipped across all vessel segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, and supramax shipping vessels, fell 55 points, or about 3%,...
Titan to Build World’s Largest Biomethane Liquefaction Plant
Titan has unveiled plans to build and operate a liquified biomethane plant in the Port of Amsterdam allowing supply to ships and trucks. The production project for 200,000 tonnes of LBM per year is said to be the world's largest. BioValue, one of the largest biogas suppliers in the Netherlands,...
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Christens Training Ship Oshima Maru
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. held a christening and launch ceremony for the Oshima Maru, a training ship built for National Institute of Technology (Kosen), Oshima College. The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant at MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Delivery of the ship is scheduled...
Parker Towing Acquires General Marine Services
Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based barging company Parker Towing Company on Tuesday announced it has acquired Baton Rouge, La.-based tank barge operator General Marine Services (GMS). GMS operates a fleet of liquid tank barges and towboats and provides services to customers in the refining industry. For Parker Towing the acquisition expands its tank barge division and fits into its strategy to continue to diversify and grow from a traditionally dry cargo carrier, the company said.
VIDEO: 'Historic Moment' as Seabed Nodules Collected and Lifted to Production Vessel Using 4 km Riser
The Metals Company (TMC) said Wednesday it had collected an initial batch of seafloor polymetallic nodules, and transported them up a 4km-long riser system to the surface in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. TMC, the explorer of what it says is the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source...
