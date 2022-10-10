Read full article on original website
The US Army is struggling to recruit as most of Gen Z is ineligible to serve due to factors like obesity, drug use, and tattoos
A majority of Gen Z is ineligible for the US Army under current rules, per a Pentagon study. It fell 15,000 soldiers short of 2022 recruitment goals.
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
MilitaryTimes
An end strength crisis is here for the Army
There’s no sugarcoating it: all three components of the Army missed their required end strength for fiscal 2022, leaving boots unfilled after missing recruiting goals by around 15,000 trainees. Senior leaders across the Army have gradually acknowledged the grim reality: the service is tens of thousands of troops short...
Defense One
Rheinmetall, Partners Detail Armored Fighting Vehicle It’s Pitching to Replace Army’s Bradley
A newly designed 50-millimeter gun turret, a special launcher that can fire anti-tank weapons, a new hybrid transmission, cutting-edge sensor, and agile software that can tie everything together. Those are just some of the unique features of the armored vehicle that American Rheinmetall is pitching to the Army to replace...
Defense One
Divisions, Corps to Replace Brigades As Army’s Wartime Formation Of Choice
The Army’s brigade combat teams may have been the signature units of recent wars, but service leaders believe future conflicts will be dominated by divisions and even corps, officials said Monday. “The large-scale combat [operations] against a peer threat, the amount of complexity, speed, violence, chaos, leads us to...
Here’s Why A Toilet Is Hanging On A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet’s Wing
Courtesy of Wayne TothThis isn't the first time a 'killer commode' found its way onto a 'Fist Of The Fleet' squadron aircraft.
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
MilitaryTimes
Two Fort Hood brigade commanders fired amid investigations
Two brigade commanders at Fort Hood, Texas, have been relieved of command, according to III Corps officials. Col. Jon Meredith was fired “due to a loss of confidence in his judgement and ability to command” according to III Corps public affairs director Col. Wayne Marotto. Meredith was commander...
US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People
A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
MilitaryTimes
An F-16 pilot died when his ejection seat failed. Was it counterfeit?
An Air Force investigation of a fatal fighter jet crash in 2020 quietly discovered that key components of the pilot’s ejection seat may have been counterfeit, Air Force Times has learned. First Lt. David Schmitz, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot at South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base, died June...
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Russian submarine with 'nuclear tsunami' technology vanishes: Report
One of Russia's nuclear-powered submarines, named Belgorod, has reportedly vanished from its Arctic harbor, and Western countries fear it could be gearing up to test its advanced weapons systems.
Hellfire Missile With Roughly Three Times More Range Tested By MQ-9
U.S. Army photoThe new AGM-114R-4 could give the MQ-9 much needed additional standoff capabilities and could also greatly benefit a host of other platforms.
Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units
Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.
nationalinterest.org
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber
The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal
The missile accelerates itself to Mach 5 speed using the oxygen in its surroundings.
