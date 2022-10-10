WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo teen wins a prestigious award for her work in taking crucial steps to help better the environment. Thirteen-year-old Sawyer Anderson is one of 16 activists around the globe to receive the 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award presented by Action for Nature. She won 2nd place in the eight to 12-year-old category for her project “Water Works”, a book about her mission to raise money to help bring clean water to Zambia.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO