Fire Destroys Main Lodge at Popular Ski Resort in NW Minnesota
A Monday morning fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. It happened at Maplelag Resort in Callaway, about 12 miles north of Detroit Lakes. Officials say the main building at Maplelag is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the...
Detroit Lakes Adds New Firefighter
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Fire Department added a new member, Tuesday. John Cervantes was sworn in during the City Council meeting after completing a one-year probationary period with the Department. The addition is much needed, as the Department has been struggling to recruit new firefighters, “We’re...
Man Dies After Falling From Railroad Bridge Over I-29 in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man is dead after falling from a railroad bridge over I-29 onto a semi and then onto the interstate. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. The incident happened between 12th...
Fargo Fire Dept. on exit drill tips for 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Fire Department is encouraging the community to participate in the 100th annual National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the campaign is about practicing exit drills in your home with your loved ones so you know your two ways out. He...
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
Sheriff: Impaired driver struck Clay County squad car
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a man who struck a Clay County deputy’s squad car at the scene of a vehicle fire. Sheriff Mark Empting says the crash happened around 7:25 pm Tuesday along Highway 34 in Barnesville. Empting says the deputy was using...
Sawyer Anderson Wins Young Eco-Hero Award
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo teen wins a prestigious award for her work in taking crucial steps to help better the environment. Thirteen-year-old Sawyer Anderson is one of 16 activists around the globe to receive the 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award presented by Action for Nature. She won 2nd place in the eight to 12-year-old category for her project “Water Works”, a book about her mission to raise money to help bring clean water to Zambia.
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - PetroServe USA on Main Avenue in West Fargo is covering the cost of repairs for motorists after a fuel mix-up on September 30. People trying to fill up with normal gas received diesel fuel. Kent, the station’s CEO, says the driver of the...
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street
Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
City responds to precarious conditions at Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji, tenant shares experiences
BEMIDJI - Ever since the neighboring apartment building at 2830 was condemned, residents in the three remaining buildings of Ridgeway Courts I and II have been living in uncertainty. They know that the conditions of their buildings are not good: apartments lie abandoned, squatters drift in and out, windows are...
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt
(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
Locker rooms are set to close for PE classes at Horizon Middle East campus for “safety and privacy concerns”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lockers at Horizon Middle’s East campus will close starting October 17th “due to ongoing safety and privacy concerns.”. Moorhead Area Public Schools officials say Horizon East has transitioned from a six-period day to an eight-period day, which shortens each class period to 43 minutes.
