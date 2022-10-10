ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, MN

lptv.org

Fire Destroys Main Lodge at Popular Ski Resort in NW Minnesota

A Monday morning fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. It happened at Maplelag Resort in Callaway, about 12 miles north of Detroit Lakes. Officials say the main building at Maplelag is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the...
CALLAWAY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Adds New Firefighter

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Fire Department added a new member, Tuesday. John Cervantes was sworn in during the City Council meeting after completing a one-year probationary period with the Department. The addition is much needed, as the Department has been struggling to recruit new firefighters, “We’re...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Man Dies After Falling From Railroad Bridge Over I-29 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man is dead after falling from a railroad bridge over I-29 onto a semi and then onto the interstate. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. The incident happened between 12th...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash

ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
ULEN, MN
kvrr.com

Sheriff: Impaired driver struck Clay County squad car

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a man who struck a Clay County deputy’s squad car at the scene of a vehicle fire. Sheriff Mark Empting says the crash happened around 7:25 pm Tuesday along Highway 34 in Barnesville. Empting says the deputy was using...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Sawyer Anderson Wins Young Eco-Hero Award

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo teen wins a prestigious award for her work in taking crucial steps to help better the environment. Thirteen-year-old Sawyer Anderson is one of 16 activists around the globe to receive the 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award presented by Action for Nature. She won 2nd place in the eight to 12-year-old category for her project “Water Works”, a book about her mission to raise money to help bring clean water to Zambia.
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
POLK COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake

A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
FARGO, ND
viatravelers.com

23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
fox9.com

12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt

(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
ROSEAU, MN

