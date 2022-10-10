ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
marinelink.com

SCHOTTEL Gets Canadian Funding to Develop Quiet Propulsion

German propulsion company SCHOTTEL has been selected for funding within the Government of Canada's Quiet Vessel Initiative, which supports the development of new quiet vessel technologies, designs, and operational practices, leading to less underwater noise from vessels in Canadian waters. SCHOTTEL will assess the noise reduction achieved by the installation...
ECONOMY
marinelink.com

Equinor Awards $235,6M in Offshore Vessel Deals

Equinor, a Norwegian oil company, said on Friday that it had recently awarded six offshore vessel contracts to five shipowners. The total value of the contracts, including options, is estimated to be more than NOK 2.5 billion ($235,6 million). The six platform supply vessels will be managed by Simon Møkster...
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

AAL Expands Its Heavy Lift Fleet

AAL Shipping has added further vessels to its owned multipurpose cargo vessel (MPV) fleet. This month saw the delivery of the 2010 AAL Gunsan (ex-BBC America) and her sister vessel, the 2009 AAL Geelong (ex-BBC Valparaiso) – the latter taken a few months ago. These are the last of four 25,800 deadweight (DWT) multipurpose heavy lift sister vessels (classified by AAL as G-class) secured through an acquisition transaction penned back in 2021 by AAL / Schoeller Holdings Group.
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

NYK, MTI earn ClassNK Approval for CBM Ship Maintenance Method

NYK and MTI Co., Ltd. received approval from ClassNK for a new condition-based maintenance (CBM) method implemented on NYK-owned coal carrier Noshiro Maru. The certified CBM is a method for monitoring the condition of bearings of large marine diesel engines through temperature data, a method that was adopted in the "CBM Guidelines, Second Edition"4 issued by ClassNK in 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmi#Gtt#Membrane#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cmi Inks Licensing Deal#French#Lng#Cmhi Jiangsu
marinelink.com

Thrustmaster to Supply Propulsion for DARPA Uncrewed Vessel

Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc. announce it is providing a customized thruster propulsion system to SERCO, Inc. in support of its recently awarded No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The advanced platform design has been developed by SERCO to meet the performance requirements...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
marinelink.com

Ethylene Carrier Completes Biofuel Trials

Japan's Marubeni Corporation announced it has conducted a trial voyage onboard one of its chartered ethylene carriers using a marine biofuel blend, from Vlissingen, the Netherlands to Morgan's Point, Texas, as the maritime industry continues to explore ways to decarbonize its operations. "To the best of our knowledge, this is...
MORGAN'S POINT, TX
marinelink.com

Furetank to Sell Two Dual-fuel Tankers to Neste

Furetank Rederi AB said it has signed an agreement to sell two 17,999 dwt dual-fuel product tankers Fure Valö and Fure Ven to the Finnish company Neste, a producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. The vessels will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven new-buildings already ordered by Furetank and partners are scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in Yangzhou.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FSU
Country
China
marinelink.com

FMD to Provide Engines for LPD 32

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has been awarded a purchase order by Huntington Ingalls Industries to build and deliver four main propulsion diesel engines featuring common rail technology to power the U.S. Navy’s newest Landing Platform/Dock (LPD) ship, LPD 32. According to...
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

SAAM Towage Orders Electric Tug Pair for Its Canadian Operations

SAAM Towage announced it has closed an agreement with Teck & Neptune Terminals that will allow the deployment of the first two electric tugs to its fleet. The ElectRA 2300SX tugs are designed by Vancouver-based Robert Allan Ltd. and will be built at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey. Scheduled for delivery...
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Threat Against Major Gas Plant Resolved, Norwegian Police Say

Norwegian police on Thursday responded to a threat made by telephone against the Nyhamna gas processing plant, one of Europe's largest energy export facilities, and later said the incident had been resolved. The threat came amid heightened concerns about the security of oil and gas infrastructure following suspected sabotage of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
marinelink.com

South Africa's Busiest Port Durban Hobbled by Strike

Staff shortages caused by an ongoing strike over wages are impacting container and car terminals at South Africa's Durban port, one of the busiest on the continent, a unit of state-owned logistics company Transnet said on Tuesday. Transnet, which manages South Africa's freight rail network and ports, declared force majeure...
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Danfoss Hybrid Drivetrains Selected for Hamburg's New Ferries

Danfoss Power Solutions said its Editron division has been chosen to provide drivetrain systems for three hybrid passenger ferries that will operate on the Elbe River in Hamburg, Germany. German shipyard Schiffbau- u. Entwicklungsgesellschaft Tangermünde mbH (SET) will build the vessels for Hamburg transportation company HADAG, expanding its fleet to 29 ships.
ECONOMY
marinelink.com

Havila Lines Up Contracts for Two PSVs

Norway-based Havila Shipping ASA said it has entered into contracts with Peterson Den Helder BV for two of its platform supply vessels (PSV), Havila Borg and Havila Herøy. Havila Borg has been chartered for a fixed period of six months, plus one optional period of 12 months. Havila Herøy...
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Jan De Nul's New Water Injection Dredger Launched

The godmother of the vessel is the four-year-old Cosette Goethals, daughter of Julie De Nul and granddaughter of ir. J.P.J. De Nul. (Photo: Jan De Nul) Jan De Nul Group's new water injection dredger Cosette was launched on Wednesday at the Neptune Marine shipyard near Dordrecht in the Netherlands. The...
INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Parker Towing Acquires General Marine Services

Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based barging company Parker Towing Company on Tuesday announced it has acquired Baton Rouge, La.-based tank barge operator General Marine Services (GMS). GMS operates a fleet of liquid tank barges and towboats and provides services to customers in the refining industry. For Parker Towing the acquisition expands its tank barge division and fits into its strategy to continue to diversify and grow from a traditionally dry cargo carrier, the company said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
marinelink.com

Fincantieri Lines Up Greek Suppliers for Corvette Builds

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced on Wednesday that it has signed a number of memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a selection of potential new suppliers for the construction of four naval corvettes and the provision of Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) and In Service Support (ISS). The purpose of these MoUs,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy