Sterns on Simmons Return: 'Ready for Whatever Role Necessary'

The Denver Broncos have to decide what to do with Caden Sterns now that Justin Simmons is set to return.

Denver Broncos ' second-year safety Caden Sterns has been keeping Justin Simmons' spot warm until the Pro Bowler returned from injured reserve. Understanding his role, and knowing his assignment, are two of the crucial lessons Sterns is learning in Year 2 of his promising career.

But the 22-year-old former Texas Longhorn has been determined to prove himself while spelling Simmons in the Broncos' starting lineup for the past month.

“I’ve said all season there shouldn’t be any drop-off if I have to go in for (Simmons or Jackson),” Sterns said via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post . “And hopefully, that’s what I’ve proved.”

As disappointing as the Broncos' Week 5 collapse to the Indianapolis Colts was, Sterns shined among several strong defensive performances . Registering a pair of extremely opportune interceptions points to a big future for the safety, especially when veteran Kareem Jackson finally gives up his hold on the starting job opposite Simmons.

Call Sterns' stint in the starting lineup an audition to confirm he has all the right stuff, but he knows it's up to him to live up to the defense's standards. He's ready for what comes next when Simmons returns.

“Playing with Pat and K-Jax on the back end has helped me and made me look good these last few weeks, and the pass rush had Matt Ryan flustered and helped me on both of those interceptions,” Sterns said via Newman. “We have a standard here (on this defense). It’s about next man up. It’d be good to have (Simmons) back this upcoming week, but I’ll remain ready for whatever role necessary if he can or can’t play.”

Simmons' four-week spell on the sidelines with a quad injury will end just in time for a must-win road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football . The football gods giveth back to the Broncos on one hand, but on the other, they take away, with cornerback Ronald Darby lost for the season with a torn ACL.

The injuries have been massively frustrating, but Sterns' ability to read quarterbacks' eyes and diagnose their tendencies can still be an effective weapon. After all, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero certainly isn't afraid to aggressively use his personnel, often lining them up in places offenses least expect to find them.

