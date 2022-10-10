ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Leaked audio from LA Councilmembers also revealed redistricting strategies

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nXOZ_0iTWch2100

LA Councilmember president Nury Martinez resigns after leaked audio of racist comments 03:27

A leaked audio recording Sunday that led Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez to resign from her post of a conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official also included revealing discussions around last year's process of redrawing council district boundaries.

Martinez resigned Monday after public outcry over racist comments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday condemned the racially charged comments

"Words matter, and racist language can do real harm," Newsom said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions.

"These comments have no place in our state, or in our politics, and we must all model better behavior to live the values that so many of us fight every day to protect," the governor said.

The conversation, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, included strategizing between Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera over how to protect the three council members' districts and elect more Latinos to the council.

They expressed frustration with proposed maps from the city's 21- member redistricting commission, as the three council members discussed how they could create favorable districts for themselves while handing other colleagues unfavorable districts. Council districts are redrawn once every 10 years, and the council was discussing its options at the time.

"It's for Latino strength for the foreseeable future," de León said during the conversation.

Latinos represent less than a third of the council districts despite making up half of the city's population.

Martinez called those on the redistricting committee "so-called purists" and hinted that they should take direction from the council because they were appointed. She said the committee members had "f--- gone rogue" and were "f--- useless at this point."

"They feel like they're in charge of themselves," Martinez said.

She added, referring to de León and Cedillo: "I'm just trying to get the majority a good district so you all can get re-elected."

"But if you push a whack map you're going to end up with a f--- disaster on the council," Martinez said.

In a statement Sunday, de León said the conversation was "wholly inappropriate; and I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private."

Cedillo did not respond to a request for comment from CNS, but he told The Times that he did not have a recollection of the conversation.

Herrera has not commented on the story, but a lawyer representing the L.A. County Federation of Labor sent a letter to The Times alleging that the conversation was recorded in violation of California's privacy and recording laws.

Later on, while the council members discussed a redistricting map that would be favorable to Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, Cedillo -- speaking to Martinez -- referred to O'Farrell as "your guy Mitch."

Martinez then questioned why Cedillo was referring to O'Farrell -- the council's president pro tempore -- as "her guy."

"I don't need anybody to do my job," she said. "No offense to both of you, but I do all the work."

Martinez later referred to O'Farrell as a "diva."

In a statement, O'Farrell called for Martinez to step down as council president and said the comments were "tragic and unconscionable."

"Words that dehumanize are soul-destroying even when they are uttered from the mouths of friends, loved ones or colleagues," O'Farrell said.

The four officials later discussed how they could redistrict Koreatown, a majority Latino neighborhood. Martinez said that Councilwoman Nithya Raman was "making a play" for Koreatown but she wasn't going to entertain the idea.

"There are some people who don't warrant us rescuing them," Cedillo said, referring to Raman. "She doesn't matter. She's not our ally. She is not going to help us. Her district is not a district we can count on."

Raman is up for re-election in 2024. Martinez said it would serve them to not give Raman all of Koreatown because it would give Raman more renters in her district.

"I told her that's not happening," Martinez said. "You're going to get the district that you're going to get. You're going to have to run. And probably in a district where more than half of them don't know who you are. Go f--- do the work and see if you can get re-elected."

"Our commitment is not to re-elect her."

Martinez then described people living in the area of Lafeyette Park and Shatto Place of Koreatown as "short dark people." She added "tan feos," Spanish for "They're ugly."

"I don't know where these people are from," Martinez said. "I don't know what village they came (from), how they got here."

De León said that Raman's district is "the one to put in the blender and chop up, left or right."

"Yeah," Cedillo responded. "Why not?"

Martinez countered that doing so would impact her district in the San Fernando Valley, and "whether you like Mitch or not, impacts him."

Herrera later chimed in, saying: "I want to make sure we protect Mitch," expressing concerns over O'Farrell's opponent in his re-election bid, Hugo Soto-Martinez. Herrera appeared to compare Soto-Martinez to Eunessis Hernandez, who was running against Cedillo in his district and would later defeat him.

"One devil and another devil," Cedillo responded.

Raman, in a statement Sunday, called the leaked remarks "racist, homophobic and deeply cruel" and called on "the people who made them" to resign.

On the topic of potentially choosing a fill-in council member for the 10th District after Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was indicted on federal corruption charges, Herrera said: "That person has to support the three of you."

"The one who will support us is Heather Hutt," Cedillo said.

Hutt was later appointed to the seat by the council, with Martinez, Cedillo and de León each enthusiastically supporting her candidacy.

Cedillo later talked about certain areas that he was afraid would be drawn into his district, and requested that his district move more to the south and the west. He said he didn't want to represent Elysian Valley, Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Lincoln Heights.

"I don't need those areas," Cedillo said. "I have poor people."

Cedillo said that in comparing the population and political makeup of a district, "the politics are as important to us as the population."

"The voters go to work in Lincoln Heights and come home in Lincoln Heights," Cedillo said. "But the activists, they're there 24/7. And they don't want us."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lafocusnewspaper.com

L.A. City Councilmember Heather Hutt Says She is “Not A Pawn”

The firestorm of controversy sparked by vile and racist comments made by three members of the L.A. City Council have not only led to the resignation of council president Nury Martinez and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera (with two more council members to go) but have called into question, by some, the appointment of Councilmember Heather Hutt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal

Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Los Angeles Council Member Resigns After Racist Remarks Exposed

On Wednesday (Oct. 12), a Los Angeles city council member resigned from her position after her racist ideals were exposed earlier this month. Nury Martinez is at the center of the controversy where she and other councilmembers were caught on tape making comments about another councilmember’s Black child. The 49-year-old issued a lengthy statement regarding her decision, sent to the Los Angeles Times.More from VIBE.com'Stranger Things' Star Caleb McLaughlin Admits Racist Fans "Took A Toll" On HimFormer Black Employee Sues Tesla For Racial Abuse, Demands New Trial After Verdict's $122M ReductionFamily Seeks Answers After Black Man Found Hanging From...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lincoln Heights, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Nury Martinez resigns from Los Angeles City Council after leaked audio of racist remarks

Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned from her position on Wednesday. The decision comes in the wake of a massive scandal that rocked the city council over the weekend, when a racially-charged conversation from Oct. 2021 involving Martinez and several other councilmembers was leaked to the public."It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," a lengthy written statement said. "To my staff — I'm sorry that we're ending it this way. This is no reflection on you. I know you all will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Gavin Newsom
citywatchla.com

Kevin De Leon - Time to Go

He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Racial Injustice#Politics Local#Racism#Racial Issues#La Councilmembers#The Los Angeles Times#Latinos
CBS LA

Councilman Mike Bonin tearfully addresses enraged crowd at LA City Council meeting

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his Black adopted son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KTLA

‘It makes my temper burn’: In emotional speech, Bonin calls on council members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council met Tuesday as calls grew louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. The meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

LA Fed of Labor amassed influence thanks to Latino political power

The leaked meeting audio about redistricting between LA City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León included LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. He resigned last night. The Fed represents hundreds of unions and labor organizations, and is regarded as a “clearing house of labor”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
25K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy