ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Prime Early Access Sale: Best waterproof fitness tracker deals

By Harry Bullmore
LiveScience
LiveScience
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ev02C_0iTWcWGu00

Our fitness team have taken a deep dive into Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale to bring you our pick of the best waterproof fitness tracker deals, so you can record your workouts whether you’re on dry land or stretching your sea legs.

The best fitness trackers from the current crop of top wearables put the glorified pedometers of yesteryear to shame, measuring everything from your heart rate variability to your stress levels. Many also cater to those whose chosen sport involves getting a bit wet. So, whether you’re a triathlete, swimmer or other watersports aficionado, you can now find a top tracker to go the extra (nautical) mile.

What’s more, with the plethora of ongoing Prime Early Access Sale savings on offer, you can now enjoy massive discounts on market-leading fitness trackers, from the Fitbit Charge 5 ( now down 21% ) to the ever-popular Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, currently almost half price .

We regularly test the best fitness trackers to keep you in the loop with which deals are worth your money. Read on to explore our selection of the best waterproof fitness tracker deals available during the Prime Early Access Sale, and find your perfect match for a fraction of the usual price.

Best Prime Early Access Sale waterproof fitness tracker deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdKnE_0iTWcWGu00

Fitbit Charge 5 | Was $149.95 | Now $119 (Save 21%)

The sleek and versatile Fitbit Charge 5 earned a four star review from our fitness experts after impressing with its comfortable fit, bright display and wide range of metrics - including an ECG and EDA for measuring atrial fibrillation and stress respectively. You can save an extra 21% off the (already reasonable) asking price in the Prime Early Access Sale. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9esa_0iTWcWGu00

Huawei Band 3E | Was $29.99 | Now $19.99 (Save 33%)

A waterproof fitness tracker under $20 sounds too good to be true, yet here we have a Huawei band that can easily survive a swim session. It has a built-in running coach feature too, analysing form factors such as your ground contact time and landing impact to help you shave seconds off your PBs. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOojC_0iTWcWGu00

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was $349.99 | Now $209.75 (Save 40%)

A cult hero among runners, this Garmin Forerunner deal (saving you a hefty 40%) is not to be missed. As the name suggests, it’s designed with running in mind, able to provide pinpoint stats, music storage and up to seven days of battery life. But you can also mix up your fitness schedule, with the Forerunner featuring activity profiles for cycling, pool-swimming and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ac4lT_0iTWcWGu00

Apple Watch SE | Was $279.00 | $199.00 (Save 29%)

Apple’s all-conquering smart watch is rarely far away from any roundup of the best fitness trackers, and now you can buy the stylish SE for under $200 courtesy of a 29% Prime Early Access Sale discount. Alongside its impressive smart watch credentials, the Apple Watch SE also has advanced sensors to measure your favorite workouts. It’s swimproof too, so there’s no need to lose it before you jump in the pool. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsXVs_0iTWcWGu00

Fibit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 | Now $55.00 (Save 45%)

The most affordable Fitbit just got cheaper, with a significant 45% saving taking the price down to $55. Despite its modest cost, it’s still water resistant up to 50 meters and has many of the features that make Fitbits so popular, including 24/7 heart-rate tracking, estimated daily calorie burn totals and the ability to monitor more than 20 exercise modes. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EleF_0iTWcWGu00

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | Was $599.99 | Now $450 (Save 25%)

Garmin’s Fenix range is like the Rolls Royce of the fitness tracker world; they rarely come cheap, but they really are incredible bits of kit. Luckily, you can now save 25% on the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro in the Prime Early Access Sale. This rugged wearable has next level sleep, breath and heart-rate monitoring, as well as advanced training features such as PacePro which will provide pace guidance on your runs that varies depending on the level of incline you’re on. Made for adventures, it’s more than comfortable with surface swimming too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9YEV_0iTWcWGu00

Honor Band 5 Smart Watch | Was $49.99 | Now $42.00 (Save 16%)

Even without the 16% saving, the Honor Band 5 is incredible value for money. It goes above and beyond most fitness trackers when it comes to recording your sleep, providing tips for improving your slumber, and has a multi-sport mode that can track a multitude of metrics. You can view notifications, take calls and (of course) keep tabs on figures such as your number of laps and calories burned during pool sessions. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohTns_0iTWcWGu00

Polar Ignite 2 | Was $229.95 | Now $167.99 (Save 27%)

The Polar Ignite 2 looks great and performs even better. It benefits from smart features like music controls, weather forecasts and push notifications, while still offering fitness tracking staples. After collecting data on your sleep and activity levels, it will provide personalized guidance on how to live a healthier lifestyle, while an in-built GPS means you can leave your phone at home when running. The Ignite 2 is impressive in the water too, automatically recognizing your stroke and tracking your pace, distance, efficiency and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kH2n_0iTWcWGu00

FITVII Slim Fitness Tracker | Was $59.99 | Now $47.99 (Save 20%)

Save 20% on this smart fitness tracker from FITVII, now under $50. It offers 24/7 heart and breath-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation measurements and sleep-tracking, as well as providing feedback on your everyday activity levels (such as step-counting). This tracker has seven sports modes, and is water resistant up to 50 meters. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FZ8f_0iTWcWGu00

Fitbit Versa 3 | Was $162.00 | Now $150.75 (Save 8%)

The Apple Watch-esque Fitbit Versa 3 is currently down from $162 to $150.75. When we tested this model, our team loved the overall look and attractive price point compared to other premium fitness trackers like the Fitbit Sense, Garmin Fenix and Apple Watch ranges.  It has in-built GPS, the crisp display is a delight to use, and it’s incredibly comfortable to wear too View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEqJW_0iTWcWGu00

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro | Was $229.99 | Now $189.99 (Save 17%)

Amazfit can sometimes slip under the radar when it comes to fitness trackers, but the brand has a history of making great wearables. This robust piece of tech has more than 150 sports modes including running, swimming and even skiing. It can also track stress, female cycles and sleep -all while looking like a stylish timepiece. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scvoT_0iTWcWGu00

Garmin Venu | Was $349.99 | Now $239.99 (Save 31%)

If the Garmin Fenix 6 still seems a bit pricey, the Venu is a fantastic alternative - especially now it’s over $100 cheaper in the Prime Early Access Sale. It allows you to track a wide range of health metrics 24/7, monitor your sporting performance with a good degree of detail, and download music so you never have to suffer in silence on a long run again. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLhX9_0iTWcWGu00

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 | Was $50.96 | Now $46.30 (Save 9%)

We named the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 as our best fitness tracker on a budget in our roundup of the best fitness wearables, and now it’s even cheaper. Our fitness writer enjoyed this band’s advanced health monitoring capabilities (including blood oxygen saturation and stress levels) and 110+ sport modes. They were also surprised that, despite its meager price, it’s water resistant up to 50 meters and offers swim tracking. View Deal

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

When is the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale is takes place over Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12. It gives Amazon Prime members early access to incoming deals, while also offering a huge number of deals for non-Prime members. Fitness kit, tech, gadgets, supplements, everyday essentials and more are all set to have their prices slashed.

Find some of the best health and fitness deals available this Prime Early Access Sale below:

- Prime Day headphone deals: save up to $80 on running-friendly earbuds

- Nine great supplement deals in the Prime Early Access Sale

- Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Enjoy huge savings on Fitness and Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2: Save £70 on the Apple Watch series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is underway, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up an Apple Watch on the cheap, now’s your chance. Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Apple Watch series 7.There are thousands of discounts on tech, TVs and home appliances , with more being slashed across the two-day shopping event all the time, and we’ve already spotted a tasty deal on last year’s flagship Apple Watch.While the series 7 isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, we aren’t expecting to see any deals on the Apple Watch series 8 or Apple Watch ultra until next year at the earliest, seeing as...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best deals to shop now

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale deals are set to jump-start the holiday shopping season. The retailer's Prime Day in October 48-hour shopping event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members. From October 11-12, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is expected to offer Black-Friday-like deals. Bargain shoppers...
SHOPPING
Business Insider

15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Fitness Trackers#Sports Outdoors Deals#Electronics Deals#Fitbit
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
SHOPPING
CNET

Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Amazon
AZFamily

Consumer Reports: Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+

CONSUMER REPORTS (3TV/CBS 5) - With holiday shopping right around the corner, maybe you’re looking to upgrade your online ordering experience with a new membership but can’t decide between Amazon Prime or Walmart+. With both companies vying for your business, the good news is that they’re adding new...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

The best security camera deals on Amazon right now

Amazon is hosting an Early Access Sale next week but we've already found some really low prices on security cameras that you can take advantage of today. Popularly known as October Prime Day, Amazon's sale is sure to bring great deals on security cameras and more devices across the board, but how do you know which ones are the best?
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
SHOPPING
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

LiveScience

97K+
Followers
6K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy