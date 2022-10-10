Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
an17.com
Florence Spahos Hinds
Florence (Panny) Spahos Hinds, 83, of Lakeway Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 30, 1937 to Nicolaos Spahos and Eloria Zinsel. Panny married Maurice Hinds and lived in Bogota, Houston and Austin but was always a New Orleanian at heart. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice and her son Charles “Buz”.
an17.com
Michael Joseph Parr
Michael Joseph Parr passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 in Covington, LA. He was born on November 10, 1944 in Bossier City, LA at Barksdale Air Force Base to the late Myron Joseph Parr and Jeanette Dufour Parr. Mike was married to the love of his life, the late...
an17.com
Elmire "MeMe" Begovich Norman
Elmire Begovich Norman affectionately known as “MeMe”, at the age of 75, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Harvey, Louisiana on September 27, 1947, to Dominick Begovich Sr. and Josephine Territo Begovich.
an17.com
Bruce Wilson Magee
Bruce Wilson Magee was born July 3, 1957, to his father, the late Elbert Magee, Sr. and his mother, the late Mandy Wilson Magee. He was a graduate of Franklinton High School in Franklinton, LA. But most importantly, Bruce was a man of God. He accepted Christ at an early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
Mamie Lou Neal Starns Starkey
Mamie Lou Neal Starns Starkey of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on January 23, 1934, in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Hollis Neal, Sr. and Frances Wagner Neal. Mamie was a member of Old Zion Hill Baptist Church her entire life. She was a generous and loving mother and a friend to all.
an17.com
John Walter “Jack” Kinberger
John Walter “Jack” Kinberger passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 91. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Folsom, LA for over 30 years. Jack was a graduate of Warren Eastern High School and Louisiana Tech. He retired as Construction Superintendent with Louisiana Power and Light (LPL) after 50 years of service. Jack was a lifelong New York Yankee fan and was an original season ticket holder for the New Orleans Saints.
an17.com
Lauren Jean LeJeune Scariano
Lauren Jean LeJeune Scariano passed away on October 6, 2022 in Covington, LA. She was born on April 28, 1947 in New Orleans, LA to the late Ovie J. “Sonny” LeJeune and Lorraine V. LeJeune. Lauren was the loving mother of Sunny J. Scariano Johnson (Rudy) and Stanley...
an17.com
Emmitt Earl Prince
Emmitt Earl Prince, 86, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
RELATED PEOPLE
an17.com
Muriel Joyce Gawne Ungaro
Muriel Joyce Gawne Ungaro passed away on October 12, 2022, at her home in Abita Springs, LA. She was born on November 16, 1929, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to the late Ashley Gawne and Ann Clarke Gawne. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late John F. Ungaro. She was...
an17.com
Joshua Paul Orso
Joshua, age 34, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Outdoors was where Joshua was most happy, especially if he was hunting, fishing, or swimming. Joshua would always go above and beyond for those he loved. He loved spoiling his nieces, nephews, and little cousins with sweets. Joshua was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
an17.com
Steven Wayne Sanders
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Kentwood, LA. He was born September 24,1958 in Magnolia, MS and was 64 years of age. He is survived by his father, Paul Sanders and wife, Anne Sanders; mother, Estelle Tillery; child, Logan Sanders; step-children, Emily Daniels Pupo, Jacob Daniels and Nathan Daniels; and a grandchild, Owen Daniels. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Elisabeth Sanders; grandparents, Clifton and Nannie Mae Womack and Mac and Olatha Sanders; and step-father, Carlton Tillery. Visitation at First Baptist Church Kentwood from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Darryl Miller. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Shane Joseph McCahill
Shane, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Shane proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed watching LSU and spending time with his family. Shane adored his children and was happiest with them by his side. He was a loving son, caring father, and amazing friend who will be deeply missed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Timonthy Allen Patt
Timonthy Allen Patt, age 55, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 with his family by his side. He was a native of Wichita Falls, Texas and a resident of Erwinville, LA. Tim’s family was his top priority, and he made it a point to spend as much time with them as possible. Some of his fondest memories were of camping with his wife and children, a tradition that he carried on with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful provider for his family and loved his job as a Coatings Manager. He was a workaholic and cared deeply about his coworkers and employees. He could always be found cooking, hunting, fishing, gardening, or woodworking. Tim was extremely generous and was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it. Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
an17.com
Kristi Cooper Cleveland
Kristi, age 58, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Kristi was a devoted mother and loved having a good time with her family and friends. Kristi had a passion for fishing and could sit for hours with a pole in her hand. To pass the time, she enjoyed completing word searches. She would always go above and beyond for those she loved. Kristi was such a loving person who always made others smile. She was an incredible wife and mother, but the best gaga anyone could ever have. Kristi will forever be missed.
an17.com
Robert Roy Taylor, Sr.
Robert Roy Taylor, Sr., at the age of 66, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Covington, and a proud resident of Bush. He is survived by his children Melissa Taylor Wall (Milton) and Robert (Robbie) Taylor Jr. (Aimee), and his father Cleveland Taylor. Robert was the proud grandfather of Kaitlyn, Kallie, Kacie Wall and Robert, Reid, and Rowan Taylor. He is survived by one brother, Perry Taylor. He is also survived by many relatives and wonderful lifelong friends.
an17.com
Charles E. Scharwarth
Charles peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his Ponchatoula home surrounded by his loving family. He was a talented carpenter for many years, who took great pride in his work, so much so, that some would call him a perfectionist. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, manicuring his yard as well as playing cards and hanging out with his buddies. He was a busy body with many hobbies, but he loved spending time with his family and harassing his wife, Phyllis. Charles will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Rose Dominguez
How bad are the fights at Ponchatoula High School? How effective is the new discipline policy?. And Louisiana's school boards have left the national association because of the Woke policies of the organization. Plus some very good news.
an17.com
Sherwood A Frickey
Sherwood, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was a resident of Holden, LA. Sherwood loved spending time with his friends and family. He would always go above and beyond for those he loved. At the age of 60, Sherwood took on the responsibility of adopting his grandsons. Some of the families’ fondest memories with Sherwood were listening to music, sitting around cooking, and drinking while telling stories. Enjoying a good Bourbon and Diet Coke was one of his favorite past times. He worked for Cytec in the plants for 34 years, making sure his family was always taken care of. Sherwood was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
an17.com
Tangi Council Oct 11
On Tuesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Council wore pink to raise awareness of those fighting breast cancer. First Lady Donna Miller spoke about her battle with the disease this year and offered a message of hope. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
an17.com
GOLF: Glorioso leads Southeastern at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
JONESBORO, Ark. – Grayson Glorioso posted a top-20 finish to lead the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, which wrapped up Tuesday at RidgePointe Country Club. Southeastern finished 10th in the team standings with a tournament score of 916 (+42). Host Arkansas State...
Comments / 0