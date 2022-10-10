ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

GOP makes push to weaken Democrats' grip on Texas border

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, October 10th, 2022 03:03

HARLINGEN, Texas — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S.

But this time, it's coming from Republicans.

"We are going to turn the Rio Grande Valley red," said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, kicking off a rally in the Texas border city of Harlingen.

As Democrats embark on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America's biggest red state, Republicans are taking a swing of their own: making a play for the mostly Hispanic southern border on Nov. 8 after years of writing off the region that is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats.

The task — like Democrat Beto O'Rourke 's underdog campaign to unseat Abbott — is an uphill climb. But it is another way Republicans are putting plenty at stake on the Texas border, given that they are already refocusing the final sprint of the 2022 midterms on portraying the 1,200-mile boundary as rife with escalating danger and disorder as record number of migrants enter from Mexico.

Border Democrats say dramatic moves to bus and fly migrants across the country will backfire with voters, but also acknowledge they can no longer coast into office.

Still, the rare sight of contested races on the Texas border has widened cracks in an important Democratic stronghold two years after former President Donald Trump's significant gains with Hispanic voters during the 2020 election caused both parties to scramble in unexpected ways.

"This is the first time we've ever had this many competitive races where the Democrats are like, 'What are we going to do?'" said Republican Carlos Cascos, a onetime border Democrat who switched parties and later served as Abbott's first secretary of state.

He's doesn't see Republicans sweeping races in the Rio Grande Valley, home to roughly 1.5 million people. But, he says, "I think this area has been taken for granted a lot. In the Valley, you're born two things: a Catholic and a Democrat. Things are changing."

Democrats still hold advantages in South Texas — decades of incumbency, a culture of residents voting Democratic, and more moderate candidates who are less vulnerable to GOP attacks on the left and more critical of President Joe Biden when his approval ratings remain low and inflation is still high.

But Republican Rep. Maya Flores' victory in a special election this year, becoming the first Texas Latina in the U.S. House, reflected the shifting ground. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a South Texas Democrat, switched districts to more favorable territory and is hoping to unseat her for a full term in November.

Democrats have dismissed dramatic moves by Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, two potential 2024 presidential contenders, to send migrants to places like Washington, New York and Martha's Vineyard. But Republicans counter that more liberal voters in big cities far from the border are ignoring problems that are hitting largely working-class South Texans.

Running for Texas' most competitive House seat, which stretches from east of San Antonio to border communities including McAllen, Republican Monica de la Cruz blamed "an elite class that just does not get it because illegal immigration has virtually no impact on their lives."

"Wall Street bankers don't have to worry about a poor Central American migrant undercutting their wages," de la Cruz told reporters recently.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is set to campaign with Flores and de la Cruz on the border Monday — an unusual display of national GOP political force for South Texas.

Those efforts to control the political narrative coincides with the Republican Party opening 38 minority outreach community centers around the country, including in McAllen and another border city, Laredo, as well as in heavily Hispanic Houston and San Antonio.

Some offer services like tutoring for U.S. citizen classes and tax advice. They've also hosted movie nights, pot-luck dinners and business roundtables, as well as course on topics like crypto currency. Some have been open for more than a year.

The GOP says it has spent millions on Hispanic outreach nationwide, including 30-plus ad buys in Spanish-language media encompassing digital, TV, radio and print. It also has a record 32 Hispanic Republican nominees on House ballots around the country, although many are underdogs.

Democrats, for their part, opened a national field office in McAllen in April and have three staffers working on the area's congressional race, the party's first such investment in recent memory.

Richard Gonzales, Democratic Party chair of Hidalgo County, which includes McAllen, said party officials hold weekly Zoom calls with O'Rourke's campaign to coordinate efforts that have focused on boosting turnout, especially among non-active voters. He said gains in 2020 by Trump and the Republicans were real but "very candidate specific" and unlikely to "translate to future races."

O'Rourke, who in the past ran unsuccessfully for Senate and president, also heads a nonprofit called Powered By People. In 2020, he organized phone banking that saw volunteers contact voters in Webb County — which includes Laredo, where less than 40% of eligible voters cast ballots in the 2018 Senate race — hoping to boost turnout for Biden.

The group registered thousands of Webb County voters, and eventually saw turnout climb to 50% of eligible voters in the 2020 election. But Trump sharply increased his support in Webb County, taking nearly 26,000 votes, about double his 2016 raw vote total — and captured about 38% overall support there, compared with about 23% in 2016.

"People want to say that the Democrats are done down here, that the Republicans are taking over. That is not true," Gonzales said. "What this has done is it has woken up the Democrats down here and made us realize, 'Hey, we can't take this for granted anymore.'"

Comments / 16

Tommy T
3d ago

It's not the GOP as much and the Dems actions. They did it to themselves thinking Hispanic people want illegal immigrants pouring in. They don't and never have.

Reply(2)
24
Dan DeAngelo
3d ago

GOP does need to do any kind of push, the border counties are all passed at Dems and Buden for not enforcing laws at the border. The birder counties have been in hell for 20 months now. Biden has destroyed any hopes for votes in South Texas.

Reply(2)
10
lazyred
3d ago

too late. you all have pissed off too many people and women are over it. see you idiot's in November lol. and this is not a conversation...just vote.

Reply
3
CBS DFW

Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics.  "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
KVUE

Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race

AUSTIN, Texas — No Democrat has ever raised more money to run for Texas governor than Beto O'Rourke, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. O'Rourke reportedly announced Tuesday that he has raised another $25.2 million since July, resulting in a total of over $66 million raised for his campaign against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies. "Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

CBS DFW

GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville faces backlash for comments on Democrats and crime

Washington — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is coming under criticism for racially-charged comments he made this weekend claiming Democrats are "pro-crime" and favor reparations for the descendants of people who were enslaved in the U.S. because they believe "the people that do the crime are owed that."Tuberville, a first-term senator, made the controversial remarks during a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday in support of the state's Republican candidates on the ballot in November."They're not soft on crime. They're pro-crime. They want crime," Tuberville said of Democrats. "They want crime because they...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan says "no," he won't be asking Biden or national Democrats to campaign with him

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio turned in a lively performance in Monday night's contentious debate against his GOP opponent JD Vance for the state's open Senate seat, and he has a slight lead in a couple of recent polls, but nonetheless, he's heard little from the Democratic Party about dropping more resources into what was once considered to be a longshot campaign.
OHIO STATE
CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Juliette Fairley

Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms

A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

