A Louisiana man was allegedly found with three bags of drugs in his rectum during a traffic stop.
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this case. “Deputies were advised that Anthony […]
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the BASF plant and the Zachry Industrial in Geismar on behalf of her late husband. Dexter Armstead died a year ago this month and his wife says she is still waiting to hear the...
Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Early in the evening on Monday, Oct. 10, a small group of mourners gathered in the neutral ground near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive in New Orleans East, around a small wooden cross and a tangle of bright blue balloons. Most were cashiers or customers at...
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim's death earlier this year.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second year in a row, New Orleans Mardi Gras krewes will roll on shortened parade routes due to a lack of NOPD manpower. Krewes will load up and disband in the same spots as in 2022 because the police department is short hundreds of officers.
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer. The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
