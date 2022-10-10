Read full article on original website
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Will Begin Accepting Applications on October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year on Saturday, October 15. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed...
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality
Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
What Are Santa Barbara Women’s Health Care Needs?
Interest and energy are coalescing around a new organization ― the Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (WHC) ― after a physician independently called for improvements in local women’s health care. Dr. Katrina Mitchell said she received an outpouring of public support for an op-ed she penned...
Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes Adelante Charter School Teacher Verónica Ramos
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Verónica Ramos for her leadership as a sixth-grade teacher at Adelante Charter School. At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on October 7, 2022, Ramos was awarded a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs, which she said would go toward buying more books of interest to her students, with stories that represent their backgrounds. She said she would also apply the funds to making her classroom a more inviting and comfortable environment, and for field trips.
Go with Gas
Can you tell me one restaurant that cooks with electric in Santa Barbara? Tell me one chef that will want to cook with electric? So I guess we can say goodbye to any new restaurants unless they buy an existing one with a gas stove. And if they want to upgrade to a newer appliance, they can’t get a gas stove! Yes, let’s help the small businessman in S.B.!
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements
The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
SEEAG Looking for Farms to Host Farm Lab Field Trip Agricultural Education Program in Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. (October 11, 2022)–Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for schoolchildren in the...
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Mastering Margerum Wine Co.’s Tiny Kitchen on Santa Barbara Waterfront
A few years back, when Doug Margerum sold his interest in the Wine Cask — the Presidio Neighborhood restaurant, one-time bottle shop, and critical incubator of Central Coast vintners that he’d run since 1981 — he never intended to get back in the restaurant business. But upon hiring Carolyn Kope to captain the tiny kitchen inside of the Margerum Wine Company tasting room down on Mason Street in June 2020, he suddenly slipped back into the culinary scene, with their food becoming as much of an attraction as his wines.
‘Primal Wild’ at Silo118 Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Activist and international award-winning photographer Patricia Houghton Clarke turns her lens to the nourishing calm, peace, and wonder found in nature in her latest exhibition, Primal Wild, a Redwood Series. Spotlighting her images of the California redwoods, a project she began shooting in 2014, Clarke takes a deep dive into the natural, primal world of these giant trees. The entire show is composed of analog images, taken exclusively with a plastic Holga camera, reflecting a yearning for the quiet and wisdom of our ancient, majestic forests.
‘Art for Good’ at Helena Mason Art Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
In the right local hands, visual arts can have a positive impact on Santa Barbara’s coastline and its children. Helena Mason Art Gallery’s Art for Good show will feature work by artists David Aiazzi, Gigi Crisa, Nicole Delesalle, Chris Gocong, Melissa Hopf, Markus Klinko, Rod Lathim, Josh Soskin, Deirdre Stietzel, Lisa Trivell, Wallace, and Andy Warhol to fundraise for two local nonprofits, according to gallery owner Natalie Sanchez.
Jo Anne Larkin
Jo Anne Larkin was an adventure seeker. She loved nature and the beauty of changing seasons. After facing a challenging experience with pancreatic cancer during the last year of her life, she passed away with beauty and grace within a few short days at Santa Barbara’s beautiful Serenity House on September 20th. Her daughter Lynne was lovingly by her side.
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people’s experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.
Fixing on the Truth
The Indy recently published a largely fact-challenged opinion piece titled The Color of Money. This continues a pattern of submitting grievances to the county about a cannabis retail project. Given her pride in identifying as a published author, I trust that Jana Zimmer would want to use facts and logical arguments, then use properly arranged arguments to lead to a clear conclusion. Unfortunately, she provides conclusions bereft of facts and fails to develop cogent arguments or conclusions. Instead, the reader is subjected to a series of emotional triggers. Regardless of how you feel about cannabis, this must stop.
Sophie B. Hawkins & Judy Collins Bring Their Beautiful Voices to Ojai
Believe it or not, it’s the 30th anniversary of Sophie B. Hawkins’s platinum-selling debut album Tongues and Tails — the one I personally played over and over and over again — which included the hit single “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover.”. Her new...
‘People Are Tired’: Social Services Employees Voice Concerns to Santa Barbara Supervisors
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors heard an intense earful from multiple employees of the county’s Department of Social Services about the high stress they experience because of long hours, unpredictable workload, burn-out, and high turnover. “People are tired. They want to go home and rest. They want...
ON the Beat | Chamber Music Lands in the 805, Ditto Jack and Willie
Suddenly, chamber music is having a field day in the 805. To be more exact, make that three consecutive days, from three different and significant sources in the area. The very term “chamber” was, from 1977 to 2019, a prominent feature of the annual Lobero Theatre’s calendar, when the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra (SBCO) existed as Santa Barbara’s “other” orchestra on many an inspiring Tuesday night.
In Praise of an Inclusive Education
I am a proud supporter of Ethnic Studies and consistent mental health education in our schools. I was the student board member for the Santa Barbara Unified School District last year, and throughout my time on the board I have seen firsthand the value that a proper education has on the lives of our students:
Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices
Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
