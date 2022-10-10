ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"

It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"

Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼

In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Go with Gas

Can you tell me one restaurant that cooks with electric in Santa Barbara? Tell me one chef that will want to cook with electric? So I guess we can say goodbye to any new restaurants unless they buy an existing one with a gas stove. And if they want to upgrade to a newer appliance, they can’t get a gas stove! Yes, let’s help the small businessman in S.B.!
Culvert Replacement Projects Along Highways 154 and 246 to Result in Reversing Traffic Control Next Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A pair of Culvert Replacement Projects along Highways 154 and 246 will take place during the daytime hours beginning on Monday, October 17 continuing each week through Friday, November 18. Travelers will encounter reversing traffic control along Hwy. 154 near Santa Barbara one-quarter mile east...
Yes on Measure B to Keep Goleta’s Creeks and Beaches Clean and Safe

Do you remember the joy of playing in a creek as a child, catching frogs, watching fish, or walking your dog? People from all walks of life cherish time spent along creeks. Everyone should be able to have this experience. Sadly, many of Goleta’s streams are now polluted and degraded, sending trash and dirty water to our local beaches.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs

The Santa Barabara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health, and Dignity Health will embark on a three-day-long effort of data collection from the Santa Maria community to better understand health needs. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality

Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements

The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
Four-term incumbent Bruce Gibson tussles with challenger Bruce Jones in race for a swing seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors

Jeers rained down on 2nd District San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson at a Sept. 29 candidate forum in Atascadero. While answering a moderator's question about election integrity, Gibson scolded his Nov. 8 opponent, Bruce Jones, for "enabling" election conspiracy theories by endorsing, in Jones' words, "paper ballots and voter ID verification" as solutions to voter fraud concerns.
SEEAG Looking for Farms to Host Farm Lab Field Trip Agricultural Education Program in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. (October 11, 2022)–Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is looking for farms in Santa Barbara County to host its Farm Lab field trip agricultural education program. Farm Lab is an opportunity for schoolchildren in the...
