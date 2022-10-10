Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Bay Weekly
Classic Theatre of Maryland’s Twelfth Night
Classic Theatre of Maryland kicks off its 10th season with a lively and entertaining version of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. A fitting choice for the group formerly known as the Annapolis Shakespeare Company. Set by director Sally Boyett in the 1920s Golden Age of Hollywood, the Bard’s story of shipwrecked...
mocoshow.com
Former Rockville Resident Connie Britton Co-Stars in #1 Movie on Netflix, Luckiest Girl Alive
Connie Britton was born Constance Elaine Womack in Boston, Massachusetts, but moved to Rockville as a baby and spent the first seven years of her life there. Britton lived off of Norbeck Rd. and Bel Pre Rd. You might recognize her from one of her many popular roles in Friday Night Lights, American Horror Story, Nashville, 9-1-1, Dirty John, and a lot more. She is currently co-starring in the number 1 movie on Netflix, Luckiest Girl Alive.
Bay Weekly
Caring Collection Closes After 40 Years
After 40 years of crafting glass angels, Caring Collection is coming to a close. Its founder Bobbie Burnett is bidding farewell to her Annapolis-based nonprofit that creates stained glass pieces and donates the proceeds to cancer research. Burnett, 84, unintentionally began the Caring Collection in Christmas 1981 when her neighbor,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Proud Boys protest at Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens
Wearing skeleton-face masks and carrying signs, members of the extreme right-wing group Proud Boys showed up Saturday to protest at an outdoor session of Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. The group of men, wearing baseball caps with the Proud Boys insignia, lined up outside the visitors...
mocoshow.com
Pines of Rome Looking to Open Second Location
Pines of Rome has been a Bethesda staple for over 50 years, serving it’s extremely popular white pizza, spaghetti & meatballs, and other traditional Italian dishes. The throwback Italian restaurant that still uses the classic red-checkered tablecloths has tabbed WashUrban to spearhead their first ever search for a second location, Danny Rubin (Co-founder, WashUrban) tells us. The restaurant is located at 4918 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, where it moved in 2017. Pines of Rome was previously located at 4709 Hampden Lane, opening in 1972. They are currently targeting Potomac, Rockville, and Gaithersburg as possible location for the second restaurant.
coloradomusic.org
A Broke Marching Band Parades on Capitol Hill to Practice. Magic Ensues
Photo: Colorado State U’s marching band! | By Lizzie Johnson, Washington Post | Rush hour traffic slammed to a halt as the high school band director walked backward into the busy Capitol Hill intersection, followed by a line of teens gripping trombones, trumpets, french horns and flutes. The thunk-thunk-thunk of bass drums reverberated in the damp October air.
streetsensemedia.org
Helping Rockville families find a place to call home: Inside the work of Stepping Stones Shelter
This article is part of our 2022 contribution to the Homeless Crisis Reporting Project in collaboration with other local newsrooms. The collective works will be published throughout the week at homelesscrisis.press. In 1982, Stepping Stones Shelter made history as the first homeless shelter for families in Montgomery County, MD. Today,...
WAMU
Listen: New host of ‘It’s Been a Minute’ has roots in Washington
For about five years NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute” has helped listeners take a bit of a deeper dive into the latest cultural news. But, it’s also been a minute since the podcast has had a permanent host, after former host Sam Sanders departed in March.
popville.com
Missed Connection – Wisconsin and Van Ness, Saturday around 1:45pm
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. This is a wild shot in the dark but why not, right?. To the man who ran past me Saturday @ Wisconsin and Van Ness around 1:45,. we exchanged smiles but...
Wbaltv.com
Group commissions new sculpture after Baltimore's Christopher Columbus statue toppled in 2020
There are major changes planned more than two years after protesters tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Inner Harbor. The statue used to stand on a perch downtown at the bottom of President Street in green space that's still officially...
baltimoremagazine.com
Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III Creates Black-Owned Food Systems to Reduce Food Insecurity
On the morning of his last day as senior pastor of the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church in North Baltimore, the Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III gave a rousing sermon, and then followed his congregation to the market set up outside called “Soil to Sanctuary,” which he considers part of his ongoing ministry.
mediavillage.com
Howard University Network Overlooked Among Leading Black-Owned Media (Video)
The Howard University Network is surprisingly overlooked by advertisers and agencies that have committed minimum shares of ad spending to Black-owned media. A dominant presence as the leader in reaching women 25-54 in the Washington D.C. market, WHUR Radio is only one of the many ad-supported Howard University Network media properties reaching both local and national audiences. Most prominent among them is Black-targeted content across Sirius/XM channels 141 (all talk) and 142 (HBCU Radio) featuring a spectrum of music, news and talk. MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org are proud to partner with the Howard University Network to educate their audiences about career opportunities in media and advertising during Black Talent Outreach Week October 17-20.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
restaurantdive.com
Fat Brands opens first co-branded Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Wings restaurant
Fat Brands has opened its first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. The co-branded unit is located at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House in Washington, D.C. Fat has opened over 100 Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express locations to date as part of its...
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC Washington
2 Capitol Hill Killings Linked Through DNA Evidence After Nearly 40 Years
Advancements in DNA technology have helped D.C. police link the cases of two women who were raped and killed decades ago inside a Capitol Hill apartment building. Florence Eyssalenne was murdered 37 years ago at her apartment on 3rd Street SE. She had recently graduated from Harvard University. “I could...
Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family
COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
bethesdamagazine.com
Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring
A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service. The northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue remain closed between Sligo and Thayer avenues as firefighters respond to the blaze. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, authorities said.
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
