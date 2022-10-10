ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bay Weekly

Classic Theatre of Maryland’s Twelfth Night

Classic Theatre of Maryland kicks off its 10th season with a lively and entertaining version of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. A fitting choice for the group formerly known as the Annapolis Shakespeare Company. Set by director Sally Boyett in the 1920s Golden Age of Hollywood, the Bard’s story of shipwrecked...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Former Rockville Resident Connie Britton Co-Stars in #1 Movie on Netflix, Luckiest Girl Alive

Connie Britton was born Constance Elaine Womack in Boston, Massachusetts, but moved to Rockville as a baby and spent the first seven years of her life there. Britton lived off of Norbeck Rd. and Bel Pre Rd. You might recognize her from one of her many popular roles in Friday Night Lights, American Horror Story, Nashville, 9-1-1, Dirty John, and a lot more. She is currently co-starring in the number 1 movie on Netflix, Luckiest Girl Alive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Weekly

Caring Collection Closes After 40 Years

After 40 years of crafting glass angels, Caring Collection is coming to a close. Its founder Bobbie Burnett is bidding farewell to her Annapolis-based nonprofit that creates stained glass pieces and donates the proceeds to cancer research. Burnett, 84, unintentionally began the Caring Collection in Christmas 1981 when her neighbor,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Proud Boys protest at Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens

Wearing skeleton-face masks and carrying signs, members of the extreme right-wing group Proud Boys showed up Saturday to protest at an outdoor session of Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. The group of men, wearing baseball caps with the Proud Boys insignia, lined up outside the visitors...
WHEATON, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Bowie, MD
mocoshow.com

Pines of Rome Looking to Open Second Location

Pines of Rome has been a Bethesda staple for over 50 years, serving it’s extremely popular white pizza, spaghetti & meatballs, and other traditional Italian dishes. The throwback Italian restaurant that still uses the classic red-checkered tablecloths has tabbed WashUrban to spearhead their first ever search for a second location, Danny Rubin (Co-founder, WashUrban) tells us. The restaurant is located at 4918 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, where it moved in 2017. Pines of Rome was previously located at 4709 Hampden Lane, opening in 1972. They are currently targeting Potomac, Rockville, and Gaithersburg as possible location for the second restaurant.
BETHESDA, MD
coloradomusic.org

A Broke Marching Band Parades on Capitol Hill to Practice. Magic Ensues

Photo: Colorado State U’s marching band! | By Lizzie Johnson, Washington Post | Rush hour traffic slammed to a halt as the high school band director walked backward into the busy Capitol Hill intersection, followed by a line of teens gripping trombones, trumpets, french horns and flutes. The thunk-thunk-thunk of bass drums reverberated in the damp October air.
WASHINGTON, DC
Audrey Hepburn
Lee Remick
mediavillage.com

Howard University Network Overlooked Among Leading Black-Owned Media (Video)

The Howard University Network is surprisingly overlooked by advertisers and agencies that have committed minimum shares of ad spending to Black-owned media. A dominant presence as the leader in reaching women 25-54 in the Washington D.C. market, WHUR Radio is only one of the many ad-supported Howard University Network media properties reaching both local and national audiences. Most prominent among them is Black-targeted content across Sirius/XM channels 141 (all talk) and 142 (HBCU Radio) featuring a spectrum of music, news and talk. MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org are proud to partner with the Howard University Network to educate their audiences about career opportunities in media and advertising during Black Talent Outreach Week October 17-20.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Performance Info#Community Theatre#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Bravo
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
restaurantdive.com

Fat Brands opens first co-branded Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Wings restaurant

Fat Brands has opened its first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. The co-branded unit is located at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House in Washington, D.C. Fat has opened over 100 Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express locations to date as part of its...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
Entertainment
Funny Moments
Movies
WUSA9

Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
COLUMBIA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service. The northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue remain closed between Sligo and Thayer avenues as firefighters respond to the blaze. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, authorities said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

