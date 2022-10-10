Pre-Prime Day Early Access Sales deal: Save $100 on a Panasonic Lumix camera

If you're looking to get in early and beat the rush ahead of Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sales event, this deal could be for you as the Panasonic Lumix FZ300 is $100 off. Even earlier than early access? We're through the looking glass now folks.

The $100 discount is a 20% saving on what is a very solid digital camera. The specs on this camera make it a solid choice for both image and video shooting and now it's discounted, so what's not to like? The Panasonic Lumix range of cameras are reliably built as well, with different models featuring in some of our round-ups including the best beginner cameras and best cameras for low light photography .

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access is a savings event running from October 11-12, it's just the same as Amazon Prime Day, but in the fall. We're hoping to see a vast number of discounts on different models in the coming days so this could be a great time to bag a bargain. If you want to check out more camera content outside of this great deal, then be sure to check out our guides for the best cameras , camera deals and best cameras for astrophotography .

Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 Long Zoom Digital Camera $497.99 now $397.99 on Amazon .

Save $100 on a reliably built camera that offers 4K video and stills capabilities. It's well built too as it's water and dustproof and it comes with a Leica 24x zoom lens. View Deal

$100 off sounds pretty good, and it is, but only if the camera itself is worth getting. So the question is, is it? In a word, yes. That's because It has 4K shooting capabilities for both photo and video, with the technology allowing you to go up to 30FPS in 4K and extract stills from any video you shoot as photos.

The camera also has a sturdy build with it being tightly sealed at every point to make it waterproof and dustproof. It also includes 5 axis hybrid optical image stabilizer plus so there's reduced blur in pictures. If you choose not to use the 4K option for images, the camera can take regular photos at 12.1MP resolution, so it's still good and the three-inch screen means you can browse through the camera's settings with ease.

If you're a veteran photographer looking for a top-of-the-range bit of kit and willing to splash the cash, this probably isn't the deal for you. But, this does offer plenty of quality and with a more-than-handy discount too. This pre-Prime Day Early Access deal could be a great way for you to get your next camera and beat the inevitable rush.

