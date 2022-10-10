ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pre-Prime Day Early Access Sales deal: Save $100 on a Panasonic Lumix camera

By Alexander Cox
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dQv9_0iTWYucC00

If you're looking to get in early and beat the rush ahead of Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sales event, this deal could be for you as the Panasonic Lumix FZ300 is $100 off. Even earlier than early access? We're through the looking glass now folks.

The $100 discount is a 20% saving on what is a very solid digital camera. The specs on this camera make it a solid choice for both image and video shooting and now it's discounted, so what's not to like? The Panasonic Lumix range of cameras are reliably built as well, with different models featuring in some of our round-ups including the best beginner cameras and best cameras for low light photography .

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access is a savings event running from October 11-12, it's just the same as Amazon Prime Day, but in the fall. We're hoping to see a vast number of discounts on different models in the coming days so this could be a great time to bag a bargain. If you want to check out more camera content outside of this great deal, then be sure to check out our guides for the best cameras , camera deals and best cameras for astrophotography .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zTNu_0iTWYucC00

Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 Long Zoom Digital Camera $497.99 now $397.99 on Amazon .

Save $100 on a reliably built camera that offers 4K video and stills capabilities. It's well built too as it's water and dustproof and it comes with a Leica 24x zoom lens. View Deal

$100 off sounds pretty good, and it is, but only if the camera itself is worth getting. So the question is, is it? In a word, yes. That's because It has 4K shooting capabilities for both photo and video, with the technology allowing you to go up to 30FPS in 4K and extract stills from any video you shoot as photos.

The camera also has a sturdy build with it being tightly sealed at every point to make it waterproof and dustproof. It also includes 5 axis hybrid optical image stabilizer plus so there's reduced blur in pictures. If you choose not to use the 4K option for images, the camera can take regular photos at 12.1MP resolution, so it's still good and the three-inch screen means you can browse through the camera's settings with ease.

If you're a veteran photographer looking for a top-of-the-range bit of kit and willing to splash the cash, this probably isn't the deal for you. But, this does offer plenty of quality and with a more-than-handy discount too. This pre-Prime Day Early Access deal could be a great way for you to get your next camera and beat the inevitable rush.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale TV deals: The best offers on Samsung, Panasonic, Hisense and more

After months of rumours, the Prime Early Access 2022 sale is here, with savings on everything from home appliances and household essentials to laptops and tech. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day and its sister sale is set to look the same, with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt can be difficult to weed out the rubbish deals from the good ones though, with 16-digit model numbers and discontinued sets making that search much more difficult....
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Camera#Photography#Amazon Prime Day#Electronics Deals#Panasonic Lumix#The Panasonic Lumix Fz300
daystech.org

October Prime Day: Blink Mini Indoor Camera Down to $30

Amazon Prime Day occurred in July, however we’re already getting a second gross sales occasion from the huge on-line retailer. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is occurring on October 11 and 12, and it’s the right time to improve your safety system. During the sale, you possibly can seize the Blink Mini for less than $30, an amazing low cost off its unique $65.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get Canon’s Best-Selling DSLR Plus 28 Bonus Accessories for Just $449

If you’re in the market for new digital camera you’ll want to take advantage of this surprise sale on Amazon, which drops the price of Canon’s EOS 4000D DSLR Camera down to just $449. The deal gets you a 28-piece bundle, that includes the camera and all the accessories. At $449, it’s more than $250 off the camera’s suggested retail price of $699, and the lowest price we’re seeing for this Canon DSLR online right now.   Buy: Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Bundle $449.00 This Amazon camera deal gets you a complete all-in-one kit with everything you need to get started with shooting....
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Prime Day TV sale peaks with 29% off best-ever 2022 LG OLEDs

The best OLED TV range of 2022 (and therefore ever!) is currently discounted by up to 29 per cent for Prime Day (opens in new tab). We have just crowned a record three sizes of the LG C2 range – the 42-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch – What Hi-Fi? Award 2022 winners, and they are currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day October, which runs until midnight (PT).
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models, Sony Xperia 5 III, smart TVs, and more

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on delivering an iPad Pro refresh, which could explain why the current M1 version of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are constantly on sale, with some options even receiving insane price cuts. First, we have the 11-inch iPad Pro, selling for as low as $639 if you get yours in Silver. But you can also get the 256GB storage model for just $829 after scoring an 8 percent discount. Earlier today, we saw the same model in Space Gray selling for $723, but that deal was gone as soon as it arrived. So, if you're really interested in picking up one of these bad boys, I suggest you keep an eye out for these lightning deals.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Amazon’s best headphone deals include pairs we like from Sony, Beats, and Bose

Amazon's Prime-exclusive "Early Access" sales event is underway. We've researched and compiled a master list of all the deals actually worth your time, culled from the thousands of discounts Amazon released. It's an event that's a bit smaller than Amazon Prime Day, but among the deals, we've found some of our favorite headphones, as reviewed here at Ars Technica.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Space.com

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy