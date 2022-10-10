All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

Welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag where we tackle all of your recruiting questions.

You've got recruiting questions and we have the answers.

Welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag, where we will answer your recruiting questions. Or we will at least attempt to do so, as recruiting is a world with many moving parts and an ever-changing landscape where circumstances can often change in a flash.

With that in mind, let's dive in.

DijonWatson: Any update on 2023 Jamarion Wilcox, and where does Clemson stand with 2023 DT Kayden McDonald?

Wilcox visited Clemson for the Louisiana Tech game and announced an offer the very next day. He is just the sixth running back in the 2023 class to pick up an offer from Clemson.

Kentucky is really the Tigers ' biggest competition right now, and he is supposed to take a visit there this weekend. It's the only visit on the docket as of now. Although, I fully expect him back at Clemson at some point this season. There is also no timeline for a decision.

However, there is another name emerging that is at least worth keeping an eye on. West Virginia commit, Jordan Louie, is expected to visit for the Tigers' next home game against Syracuse.

While the fan base is obviously anxious about the fact that Clemson still doesn't have a 2023 running back, it is very apparent the coaching staff is in no rush to get this done. There is still a lot of time between now and the early signing period. This is one that will just have to play out.

As for McDonald, based on everything I'm hearing, I still really like where Clemson stands. Having said that, he has yet to visit for a game this season. That is supposed to take place when Clemson hosts Syracuse on October 22. That means the Tigers would be getting the final visit ahead of his October 31 announcement.

McDonald took an unofficial to Florida over the weekend and he will be at Oklahoma this weekend. He has also taken officials to Ohio State and Michigan. Those four, along with Clemson, are the five finalists.

At the end of the day, recruiting is mostly about relationships, and I think this is where Clemson where ultimately wins out. Not to mention the campus is just 90 minutes from home.

However, this one is not over quite yet. There is still work to be done. His visit for the Syracuse game will be an unofficial one, leaving the door open for a possible official visit for the weekend of the South Carolina game.

Robbie: What are Clemson's chances with Jadyn Davis out of Charlotte? With Klubnik and Vizzina coming in next year, does he ultimately want to play right away?

Most kids these days would prefer to play right away and I think it would be extremely naive to think Clemson already having Klubnik and Vizzina both on board couldn't at least hurt the Tigers' chances a little.

Davis was on hand for Clemson's Top 10 win over NC State, and he was in Athens for Georgia's win over Auburn over the weekend. He will also visit Penn State for their game against Minnesota on October 22. He's already been to games at Michigan and North Carolina this season too.

What are Clemson's chances? It's hard to put a number on that. He has been camping at Dabo Swinney 's high school camps since before he was in high school. His mom was on hand for the latest visit and by all accounts, she came away more than impressed. All things that help, more than hurt.

I do believe we are getting closer to a decision, though. Probably looking at sometime after this season.

Kevin: Is Clemson looking at any receivers to replace Dacari Collins' spot?

As of now, Clemson has offered no 2023 receiver to take the spot left vacated by the departure of Collins. However, the staff did just offer 2023 CB Misun Kelley, who just decommitted from Virginia Tech. Kelly is out of Daniel High and has been on Clemson's radar for quite some time.

The Tigers already have three corners committed in this class and that is the number. Kelley is being recruited as an ATH, though, and if he does end up at Clemson, will likely begin his career as a wideout.

