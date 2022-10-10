ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Looking Ahead: Six Candidates That Could Replace Matt Rhule

By Matthew Alquiza
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdzdq_0iTWYfcX00

Some names that Carolina might be interested in.

After 38 games, 27 losses, 24 draft picks, 50 camera cuts of his confused looks, and infinite tweets calling for his removal, Matt Rhule has been fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

David Tepper now has to make the most important coaching hire in the history of the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have a rich tradition of intense fandom, on-field success, and a mantra that shapes everything about the organization. The past three years have wiped that tradition off of the face of the earth.

If you watched or attended (which you probably didn't if you're reading this because 70% of the crowd were 49ers fans) the game yesterday, this is evident. Fans are apathetic, the team isn't performing well, and the "Keep Pounding" legacy left by Sam Mills is hard to find when the deficits the team faces on the field balloon so quickly.

It is imperative that Tepper and Scott Fitterer (if he's still around in January) get this choice right. Here are a few options broken down into two different buckets, the known quantities, and the up-and-comers.

The Known Quantities

Sean Payton

Where there's smoke there's fire, and there's clearly some sparks here. Sean Payton has been rumored as a David Tepper favorite dating back to the 2022 offseason when Matt Rhule's job status was in question, and those rumors are already resurfacing.

Payton is clearly a successful head coach, having won a Super Bowl and leading the New Orleans Saints to a 152-89 record under his watch.

However, the Payton rumors don't come without some question marks.

First off, the Panthers would need to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the team even though he is retired. Personally I wonder if New Orleans would be willing to deal their former head coach within their division, and if they do, the price may be steep. Carolina is already limited on draft assets in the 2023 draft and you have to wonder if they'd shell out anything for Payton.

On top of that, the bounty scandal from 2009-2011 is a cloud over Payton's head. He was suspended for the entire 2012 season and some Panthers fans certainly would question the morality of hiring a coach with that kind of background (even though Carolina threw everything about morality out the window in their courting of Deshaun Watson this summer).

Dan Quinn

Quinn is currently the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, and he is dialing it up for one of the best units in all of football. The Cowboys rank 6th in defensive DVOA (pending Monday Night Football) and are currently 4-1 with four of those wins coming with Cooper Rush under center.

On top of that, Dallas is the one of two defenses in the league to not allow an opponent to score more than 20 points in 2022. The man can coach defense.

He was the play-caller for the Legion of Boom Seahawks, and led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016 as their head coach.

He left Falcons' fans with a sour taste in their mouth at the end of his tenure, and a large number of Panthers' fans would roll their eyes at the hiring of a known quantity like Quinn, but it does make some sense. Carolina has a ton of talent on defense, Quinn has coached in the NFL before (unlike Rhule), and has significantly rehabilitated his image as a play-caller in Dallas the past few years.

Steve Wilks

Our own Ian Black wrote a Steve Wilks primer earlier today, so I'll let him do the heavy lifting on Wilks's coaching history and why he is a candidate for the job.

His first crack at coaching in the NFL came in 2006 with the Chicago Bears, when then-defensive coordinator Ron Rivera hired him as a defensive backs coach. Wilks followed Rivera to San Diego, and eventually, Carolina as a mainstay over the former Panthers head coach's staff for years.

Once in Carolina, Wilks truly began to make a name for himself. The Panthers were a defensive powerhouse for much of Wilks's time in Carolina, and he was a large reason why. He was able to take advantage of the talent present, and develop more of it with players like former fifth-round pick Josh Norman performing at All-Pro levels.

The peak of this came in 2015 when Wilks- who had been promoted to Assistant Head Coach by this time- helped guide the defense to a league lead in takeaways, including a league-leading 24 interceptions en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

After Sean McDermott left to become the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Wilks became a hot commodity league-wide quickly while serving as the Panthers' Defensive Coordinator. His prowess for understanding the ins and outs of the defensive game led him to interviewing for multiple head coaching positions before ultimately being hired by the Arizona Cardinals following the 2017 season.

Wilks lasted only one season in Arizona, compiling a league-worst 3-13 record with a decimated Cardinals squad. Though his first head coaching attempt in the NFL didn't go how he'd like, Wilks has found his footing and has served as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and for the University of Missouri, before returning to Carolina this season as a defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

The Up and Comers

DeMeco Ryans

Panthers' fans got a first-hand look yesterday afternoon at what a DeMeco Ryans coached defense could look like. The 49ers defense, led by Ryans as their coordinator, fly around the field and play an entertaining style of football. Ryans took over after Robert Saleh took the Jets head coaching job, and the 49ers defense hasn't skipped a beat. The Niners were 7th in defensive DVOA in 2021, and they are currently 1st through five weeks in 2022.

San Francisco is an incredibly talented team, but they're also oft-injured and Ryans has shown a propensity to get the most out of whoever steps onto the field. Also, by all accounts, Ryans is beloved by players and someone who could step foot into any NFL locker room and build a winning culture. Ryans would be the first name on my list to be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and I'm going to spend the next four months praying that David Tepper feels the same way.

Shane Steichen

Steichen is currently the offensive coordinator of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and it's clear why his name is buzzing as a head coaching candidate. In their five wins, the Eagles offense has been firing on all cylinders, and Steichen has Jalen Hurts playing like and MVP candidate.

The Eagles offense is currently 6th in EPA/play (estimated points added per play), and 5th in DVOA. Steichen has a talented offensive line and one of the best skill position groups in the league, but he's drawn up an offense that plays to Jalen Hurts' strengths and is putting him in a position to succeed.

Eagles fans (rightfully) came into the season wondering if Hurts would be their guy long-term, and he has proven early on that the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Some of that credit needs to go to Steichen and the multiplicity in the schemes he's running in Philadelphia, and Carolina needs an offensive mind like that in the building. The Panthers are currently 24th in points per game (with two defensive touchdowns) after finishing 29th in 2021 and 24th in 2020.

Ken Dorsey

Dorsey, like Wilks, has familiarity with Carolina. He was the Panthers' quarterbacks coach from 2013-2017 during Cam Newton's prime years.

Dorsey is now the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills after serving as the quarterbacks coach for three years. Dorsey helped transform Josh Allen (anyone familiar with his work?) from a toolsy top-ten draft pick into an MVP caliber, first team All-Pro quarterback in just a few years.

Now, as the offensive coordinator, Dorsey has the Bills offensive humming even with the departure of Brian Daboll (who has transformed the Giants offense overnight).

The Carolina-Buffalo pipeline has traditionally gone South to North, but I'd like to see it flip the other way and have Dorsey come back to Charlotte to lead the franchise into it's next era. Carolina will undoubtedly have a high draft pick and I'd throw Dorsey the keys and let him choose the quarterback that can run the team for the next decade.

Dorsey is an all-world offensive mind and as discussed in the Shane Steichen section, the offense needs work. Let Dorsey cook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Demeco Ryans
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr Wanted To Play For 1 NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. is definitely still a little bit upset that he's a free agent. Beckham Jr. wanted to return to Los Angeles and be a Ram for this season and beyond but it didn't work out that way. The Rams let him walk after they won the Super Bowl back in February against the Cincinnati Bengals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy