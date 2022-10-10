ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

ESPN

IndyCar's Alex Palou to drive for McLaren in U.S. GP practice

IndyCar's Alex Palou will drive for Formula One team McLaren in opening practice at the U.S. Grand Prix on Friday, Oct. 21. Palou will take the place of outgoing driver Daniel Ricciardo, who will then resume driving duties for the rest of the event. Palou, who joined the McLaren racing...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Rudrankksh Patil wins 10m air rifle gold at Worlds, secures Paris Olympics quota

Rudrankksh Patil won gold in men's 10m air rifle event in the ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Friday. He is only the second Indian to achieve the feat after Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, who had won gold in this event in 2006 in Zagreb, Croatia. This was Rurankksh's maiden appearance at a World Championship.
WORLD
ESPN

Neymar, Barcelona to stand trial for corruption, fraud

Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Along with...
MLS
ESPN

USWNT stunned by reserve Spain side amid protests

An understrength Spain women's team beat the United States 2-0 in a friendly in Pamplona on Tuesday night. Laia Codina put the hosts up before the break and Esther Gonzalez doubled the lead in the second half with a stunning volley to give Spain an unlikely win over the the U.S.
SOCCER

