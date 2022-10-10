Read full article on original website
Related
Largest-ever map of 56,000 galaxies is demystifying the universe's expansion
A new map of 56,000 galaxies has helped researchers estimate the size and expansion rate of the universe with more precision than ever.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Early Martians may have wiped themselves out in ‘life-ending Mars event’, shock study reveals
THE first lifeforms on Mars may have been the architects of their own downfall. According to research, ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harbouring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms. But if they existed, these simple microbes would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTO: Huge ‘Titanboa Skeleton’ Spotted on Google Earth During Low Tide
What looked like a huge skeleton was found on Google Earth. A low tide revealed a giant “titanboa” skeleton, showing a terrifying huge snake. The skeleton was found in France. A clip of the finding was posted to TikTok, and has wigged out millions of viewers. “Hidden on...
Scientists discover ‘astonishing’ phenomenon of quantum material
Scientists have discovered a never-before-seen phenomenon in a type of quantum material that could have major implications for research into next-generation technologies like quantum computing.Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder were investigating a honeycomb-like, material known by the chemical formula Mn3Si2Te6, when they were surprised to realise it it became millions of times less resistant to electric currents whn exposed to a certain type of magnetic field.“It was both astonishing and puzzling,” said Professor Gang Cao from the University of Colorado, who was involved in the research.“Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Scientists discover 1 million year old DNA at the bottom of sea in Antarctica
It was well preserved and it could give us insight into where our planet’s waters are headed as the climate changes. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Discovery
Scientists in China Discover Rare Moon Crystal that Could Power Earth
A rare lunar crystal found on the near side of the moon is giving scientists hope of providing limitless power for the world – forever. The lunar crystal is made of material previously unknown to the scientific community and contains a key ingredient for the nuclear fusion process, a form of power generation that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars in the galaxy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Million-years-old dead sea creatures could play a role in the next big earthquake
Researchers in New Zealand have uncovered an intriguing factor that could affect the size of the next destructive earthquake in the Hikurangi subduction zone: fossils of tiny marine organisms that lived tens of millions of years ago. The Hikurangi subduction zone is New Zealand’s largest plate boundary fault, running off...
Strange Ripples Have Been Detected at The Edge of The Solar System
The bubble of space encasing the Solar System might be wrinkled, at least sometimes. Data from a spacecraft orbiting Earth has revealed ripple structures in the termination shock and heliopause: shifting regions of space that mark one of the boundaries between the space inside the Solar System, and what's outside – interstellar space. The results show that it's possible to get a detailed picture of the boundary of the Solar System and how it changes over time. This information will help scientists better understand a region of space known as the heliosphere, which pushes out from the Sun and shields the planets in...
Researchers discover 35 million-year-old insect trapped in an amber
It is thought to be between 35 and 47 million years old.
Discovered in the deep: the ‘forest of the weird’
In 2017, on a submerged volcano a mile and a half underwater in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a team of scientists were left gasping in wonder at a scene they called the “forest of the weird”. Instead of trees, the forest was made up of oddly...
Comments / 0