Selma, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Wiseley steps up for Bulldogs

If his first varsity race is any indication of what’s to come from Folsom High sophomore Owen Wisely, call him the finisher. At the Clovis Invitational held at Woodwark Park in Fresno on Saturday, arguably the most competitive in-season cross country event other than the state championship races, Wisely passed 47 runners in the final mile of the extra-large school race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 17.4 seconds. He was Folsom High’s fourth finisher and helped the team to an eighth-place finish.
FRESNO, CA
thefeather.com

Football and cheer senior night

Football and cheer seniors are honored on the sidelines before their game against Sierra, Oct. 11. Eagles defeated the Chiefs 56-27! 14 of our senior football players are celebrated alongside their family. Fresno Christian’s seniors include Enrique Castaneda, Mateo Pascual, Carson Gray, Joshua Chinn, Marshall Goldsborough, Tyler Smith and Brady Schwab. Seven home schoolers include Judah Roseno, Matt Kent, Logan Kruger, Bryson Moore, Frank Kazarian, Titus Callus and Sam Copeland.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Woodlake Tigers earn their stripes

Both teams struggled to get a rhythm going in the first set, but thanks to a long service streak by senior Melissa Perez, the Tigers pulled ahead to defeat the Cardinals 25-8. The Cardinals got their combos together and nearly won the second set, but the Tigers turned it around in the second half and won it 26-24. In the third set, the Cardinals seemed to have lost their hustle and another service streak from Perez put the game to bed with a score of 25-15.
WOODLAKE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone

State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
CLOVIS, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno

A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft

Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
VISALIA, CA
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Robert J Hansen

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A tale of two cities | Hanford Gourmet

In my last column I wrote about Frank and Grace Newton, their relationship to Hanford’s Chinatown and how they created the Chinese girls drill team and the boys drum and bugle corps. As I wrote then, prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little...
HANFORD, CA

