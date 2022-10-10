Both teams struggled to get a rhythm going in the first set, but thanks to a long service streak by senior Melissa Perez, the Tigers pulled ahead to defeat the Cardinals 25-8. The Cardinals got their combos together and nearly won the second set, but the Tigers turned it around in the second half and won it 26-24. In the third set, the Cardinals seemed to have lost their hustle and another service streak from Perez put the game to bed with a score of 25-15.

WOODLAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO