WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Baylor
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses the upcoming matchup versus Baylor
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) host the Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1) Thursday night at 7:00 with the action broadcasting on FS1
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media during the programs weekly press conference and detailed the Baylor offense, creating more turnovers, third down issues and more.
WATCH: HC Neal Brown Previews Baylor
WATCH: OC Graham Harrell Previews Baylor
