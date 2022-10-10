ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Baylor

By Christopher Hall
 3 days ago

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talks Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) host the Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1) Thursday night at 7:00 with the action broadcasting on FS1.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media and discussed the Mountaineers activities during the bye week, previewed Baylor, provided an injury update, and more.

WATCH: OC Graham Harrell Previews Baylor

WATCH: DC Jordan Lesley Previews Baylor

