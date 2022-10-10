Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD releases details on police killing near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty by gunfire early Thursday. In the meantime, a bystander is recovering from also being shot, and a suspect is in custody. The shooting happened...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police deemed area where officer was killed as a hot spot for violent crime
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The police shooting that took place near Flamingo and University Center Drive on Thursday morning isn’t the first time this type of incident has happened in the area. “There is a lot of crime on this street,” said a man who did not want...
‘He cut me off,’ Las Vegas woman accused in deadly DUI crash had history of drug, alcohol misuse: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of driving under the influence before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and leaving the crash scene had a history of drug and alcohol misuse, police wrote in an arrest report. Officers arrested Roseanne Jones, 45, on DUI-related charges after the deadly crash on Oct. 7. Just […]
Metro officer shot and killed responding to call
A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and killed early Thursday while trying to stop a suspect in a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Officer Truong Thai had served with Metro since 1999 and was assigned to Metro’s Southeast Area Command.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nevada leaders react to Las Vegas police officer’s killing
Nevada leaders are responding to the news that a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer lost his life early Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect from a domestic disturbance call.
Sheriff: Las Vegas police officer killed responding to domestic disturbance
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police involved in standoff near Vegas Valley, Nellis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Vegas Valley Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 it started just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Police are warning the public to avoid the area.
pvtimes.com
Motorcyclist, burro die in collision
A collision between a motorcycle and a burro this week resulted in the deaths of both. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred on Monday, Oct. 10, along the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street at approximately 8:42 p.m. “Upon arrival we...
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Changes to the rules on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’ll be talking more about this in our regular traffic reports in a week or so, but I want to make sure you didn’t miss this update on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas. As the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge...
Red Rock Canyon visitors experiencing multiple break-ins
According to a release there have been several break-ins at Red Rock Canyon. The Bureau of Land Management says there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin.
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
pvtimes.com
Nye County captain tried to charge detectives in Facebook dispute, prosecutors refused
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz alleged that two deputies in the department had committed criminal acts with a computer by kicking him off a Facebook page they created, according to a report released this week. The sheriff’s office moved forward with a complaint, according to a report...
Fox5 KVVU
NLVPD provides update on officer involved shooting with suspect wearing Halloween mask
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department held a press briefing breaking down the moments that led to the shooting of a suspect wearing a Halloween mask. Assistant Chief of Police, Michael Harris, and Captain Adam Hyde held a press briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 10th.
Suspect arrested in police shooting was having mental breakdown; report
Mark Ellsworth, 19, is facing a charge of first-degree arson and four counts of assault against a protected person for pointing a long rifle at officers during Thursday's barricade in a southeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing Las Vegas police officer had prior gun-related conviction
The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty by gunfire early Thursday. In the meantime, a bystander is recovering from also being shot, and a suspect is in custody.
Fox5 KVVU
County to deploy social services outreach team to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday announced that it will add a team of social service outreach workers to deploy on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the social workers to the area is in an effort “to help foster an environment of safety along the Las Vegas Strip and in response to an increase in homelessness.”
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds. “I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. Metro Police say they arrested three people for...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Force investigation ongoing after video shows officer repeatedly punch stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it continues to investigate an officer’s use of force after a video showed the officer punching a female stabbing suspect. In the video, which was shared with FOX5, after that strike, an LVMPD officer is seen then repeatedly punching...
Comments / 2