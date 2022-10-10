Read full article on original website
As Halloween Ends, let's rank the best performances of Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis invented horror cinema. Okay, not really, but she did pioneer an important slasher movie trope, starting with the 1978 classic Halloween. And she may as well have invented effortless sultriness (in True Lies), self-deprecating comedy (from Freaky Friday to Everything Everywhere All At Once), and the concept of being horny for foreign languages (A Fish Called Wanda). There’s seemingly very little the actor, producer, activist, and screen legend can’t do.
People pick Dahmer over Marilyn in latest Netflix viewership numbers
If Netflix’s numbers are to be believed, people hanging out, watching Dahmer, and not leaving. And this is despite the title of the show actually being Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On Netflix, viewers traded one miserable experience for another. Dahmer, Ryan Murphy’s controversial hot Jeffrey Dahmer series,...
Good review – David Tennant is magnificent in chilling drama
Revived with a superb cast, CP Taylor’s play about a professor embracing nazism is fascinating psychological theatre with the feel of a fever dream. There is an instructive early scene in CP Taylor’s play about Germany’s slide into nazism when we hear of the friendship between Beethoven and Goethe, which ended when the composer, living in penury, wrote a begging letter to Goethe, who never responded. Professor Halder (David Tennant), a German academic, recounts this betrayal to his Jewish best friend, Maurice (Elliot Levey), in outraged tones, yet it is he who betrays his friend in the most heinous of ways.
Emily Blunt is bloody good in trailer for new Western, The English
Ever since the hosts of Westworld left their iconic prairie after season 1, a new spate of modern cowboys has risen up to take their place. Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog, Jonathan Majors in The Harder They Fall, and Viggo Mortensen and Vicky Krieps in the upcoming The Dead Don’t Hurt, to name a few, all come to mind.
In praise of the Flanaverse, or how Netflix has turned October into an (almost) annual treat for horror fans
Almost every year since Netflix debuted The Haunting Of Hill House in 2018—exactly four years ago on October 12—the streaming service has treated horror fans to new Halloween-timed projects from Mike Flanagan. In rapid succession, the writer, director, and series creator has delivered The Haunting Of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), and The Midnight Club (2022). His take on The Fall Of The House Of Usher is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2023.
Scarlett Johansson feared her career was stuck after being "pigeonholed" as "hypersexualized"
Scarlett Johansson is solidly part of Hollywood’s A-list, with an enviable career that includes the rare distinction of being nominated for two acting Oscars in the same year for two very different films. Yet there was a time that the former child star worried she would only ever be considered for one kind of role, she explains on a new episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert.
John Carpenter talks us through his favorite video games of 2022, plus scoring Halloween Ends
John Carpenter is a legend—and he’s exactly the sort likely to scoff when you tell him that fact to his face. (In his role as a co-composer on David Gordon Green’s continuations of his beloved Halloween, Carpenter is apt to refer to himself and his collaborators as “carpet men,” brought in to install a background element, rather than claiming any more obvious creative role.) A long-time outsider from the Hollywood system, Carpenter is well-known for an irascible, self-deprecating wit and a natural blunt honesty—both of which were on fine display in our recent conversation with him about scoring Green’s upcoming Halloween Ends.
Could Mad Men's Matthew Weiner get a writing credit on Taylor Swift's Midnights?
Inspiration can come from anywhere, even a good binge-watch. Just ask Taylor Swift, who has drawn from all sorts of places to create her lyrics and visuals (she’s cited The Way We Were, Love Story, and Kramer vs. Kramer as crucial to crafting the All Too Well short film). The upcoming Midnights album is no exception, with one song title plucked straight out of the Golden Age of Television.
‘Fame, greed, redemption – the story is biblical’: behind the scenes of Tammy Faye
As a child of 80s America, Jake Shears recalls the influence of Tammy Faye Bakker, an American evangelical talkshow host, on his own life. “When I was a small kid, growing up in a fairly Christian home, she was part of the culture, and she had a warmth and a way about her – not to mention a touch of camp that I responded to.”
The 20 biggest game-changing moments from The Walking Dead
Remember when everyone was watching The Walking Dead? At the height of its popularity, way back in the early 2010s, it was the most-watched, most talked-about show on television. Every twist and turn was a collective experience, and if you cared about it you had to watch the episodes live or risk being spoiled. Now, as the series shambles towards the end of its 11th and final season, those conversations are still happening, just with a smaller number of die-hard fans. There’s enough interest to ensure the surviving characters will live on through a seemingly unending stream of spinoffs and movies (and books and games and merch). The Walking Dead isn’t just a TV show based on a comic-book series anymore; it’s a global brand.
5 horror movies we really want to see, but they're stuck in development hell
Horror movies seem to take up a considerable amount of real estate in Hollywood’s Development Hell, a netherworld that has so many levels it would make Dante blush. Banished to the industry’s depths by fickle creative executives and constantly changing studio politics, these stalled adaptations and sequels to beloved horror properties litter the bleak landscape.
Famous nerd Joe Manganiello to co-direct Dungeons & Dragons documentary
A new Dungeons & Dragons movie (called Honor Among Thieves and starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page) is coming next year, but it’s not the only way that Hasbro’s eOne studio is planning to celebrate the iconic role-playing brand. The company has also signed off on a documentary about the history of the game from Joe Manganiello (who is not only a famous fan but an “official ambassador”) and Kyle Newman (director of gamer comedy 1UP) in honor of Dungeons & Dragons’ 50th anniversary… which is in two years. So there’ll be a bit of a wait.
Why She-Hulk was a smash: 5 key takeaways following that big finale
[Warning: Spoilers for the final episode of She-Hulk are abundant in this story.]. The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s first season really went for it. And while the show’s fourth-wall-smashing finale may be divisive among fans, it’s certainly true to the original comic book (in which She-Hulk herself once threw legendary Marvel writer and artist John Byrne off a building). Now that the show is over—at least for now; we’re all still waiting to learn if Marvel and Disney + will move forward with a second season—we have some final thoughts about what turned out to be one of Marvel’s most fun and original series yet. Here are five key notes regarding She-Hulk.
A sequel to The Joy Luck Club is on the way
Nearly 30 years since The Joy Luck Club came out in theaters in 1993 and broke barriers for Asian and Asian-American representation in film, a sequel is reportedly in development from author Amy Tan and Ron Bass, who co-wrote the original movie’s screenplay together. According to Deadline, much of...
Justin Theroux is up a creek in Mosquito Coast's season two trailer
Apple TV+ cordially invites you to return to the sweltering heat, creaking houseboat, and simmering Justin Theroux of The Mosquito Coast. Returning for its second season, Apple’s own Ozark is moving from Mexico to Guatemala as Allie Fox tries to figure out the best way to endanger his family while also coming out ahead.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 14, to Sunday, October 16. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. The Rings Of Power wraps up season one. Prime Video,...
Enola Holmes 2
Millie Bobby Brown’s other Netflix franchises is coming back for another installment soon, and while everyone loves her typically underplayed performance as Eleven on Stranger Things, she’s going all out in this trailer for Enola Holmes 2—quipping, doing a “Jim” to the camera (though it’s a traditional fourth-wall-break here, not literally looking at the camera), and even quipping some more. It’s a fun trailer, and it speaks to the kind of interesting performances we might see out of Millie Bobby Brown once she can move past the Upside Down for good someday. (Not that we’re ready for Stranger Things to end after hearing about it nonstop over the summer or anything.)
In The Curse Of Bridge Hollow, it's the audience that suffers the most
After two Scary Movies and two A Haunted Houses, Marlon Wayans has moved on from raunchy horror parody to lead a family Halloween comedy, though to call this one “comedy” might be overly generous. The Curse Of Bridge Hollow aims at the lucrative, somewhat under-served market for funny Halloween movies that can be tolerated by the easily scared. In the vein of the Goosebumps movies, Hubie Halloween, Ernest Scared Stupid, and Boo! A Madea Halloween, yet notably less entertaining than any of them, Bridge Hollow is kid-safe and parent-sedating.
Ryan Reynolds teases the possibility of an It's Always Sunny cameo
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney—currently most of the way through the first season of their new FX TV show, Welcome To Wrexham—have now begun hinting that Reynolds might someday hang out with those other Reynoldses that McElhenney spends his time with: The family of degenerates who make up a decent chunk of the cast of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds put their own twist on a Dickens classic in the first teaser for Spirited
We’re halfway through October, which means don’t get too comfortable with those Halloween decorations; Christmas is knocking on that door, demanding you start sipping hot cocoa and putting on knit sweaters in 60-degree weather. This year, you can also watch yet another version of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic A Christmas Carol—the first teaser of Apple TV+’s Spirited is here.
