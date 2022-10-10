Read full article on original website
Related
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Bemidji Falls Flat Against Brainerd On Senior Night
A revival in performance during the second set was not enough to help Bemidji volleyball in a 3-1 defeat (25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17) at home against Brainerd on Tuesday’s Senior Night game for the Lumberjacks. Winning the opening point of the night was the only lead the Jacks would...
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota
Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
lptv.org
Fire Destroys Main Lodge at Popular Ski Resort in NW Minnesota
A Monday morning fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. It happened at Maplelag Resort in Callaway, about 12 miles north of Detroit Lakes. Officials say the main building at Maplelag is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
12-year-old shot while hunting squirrels in central Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Hunting Accident Near Motley
A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.
q957.com
12 migrants arrested, accused of illegally entering US through Minnesota’s northern border
ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says 12 migrants from Ireland and Great Britain were arrested after illegally entering the United States in northern Minnesota. The agency says Border Patrol agents, with the help of local law enforcement, intercepted the human smuggling attempt over...
Comments / 0