A Math Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center mathematics instructor Caleb Talley explains a math problem to a class room of students. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924. Paris Junior College offers Associate...
themonitor.net
Kemp ISD loses student, alum and teacher
Purple and white balloons are released early Oct. 10 in honor of KISD student Kadence Boykin. Also during the same weekend, the district made another release in the passing of fifth grade teacher Renea Keitch. “A valued member of the Kemp Intermediate staff since August 2022…will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family,” the district’s release stated.
tamuc.edu
‘Brand and Land’ Workshop with John Signo
Career Development hosted none other than a speaker, presenter, and owner of the ‘Brand and Land' events John Signo to host a one-of-a-kind workshop at the College of Business in Commerce, Texas on October 1, 2022. The workshop, which was open to all Texas A&M University-Commerce students, aimed to empower individuals to market their brand using social media and other tools to get beyond the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and to help land and ace job interviews.
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral
The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
tamuc.edu
A&M-Commerce Alumna Dominates New York Times Best-Seller List
A recent New York Times article, “How Colleen Hoover Rose to Rule the Best-Seller List,” details how one of A&M-Commerce’s most famous alumni rose to unprecedented success. Hoover currently holds an astounding six of the top 10 spots on the New York Times best-seller list for paperback fiction. According to the article, she has sold 8.6 million print books this year alone, more than James Patterson and John Grisham combined.
easttexasradio.com
Fall Festival Sulphur Springs Saturday 10.15
The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially starts this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. The Parade lineup is 9:00 am and begins at 10:00. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all...
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 13, 2022
SANCHEZ, ANTHONY R – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. WILLIAMS, KENNETH WAYNE – BURGLARY OF A HABITATION INTEND OTHER FE. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB.
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
inforney.com
Largest mixed-use development in Kaufman history to break ground, Oct. 13; features sportsplex, hotel, multi-family, restaurants & retail
KAUFMAN, Texas — The largest mixed-use development in Kaufman history, South Pointe Park, will break ground this Thursday, October 13, 2022. The $130 million public-private, mixed-use development will feature a 147,000-square foot sportsplex, a hotel, apartments, townhomes, retail pads, office space, and restaurants. Developers also say there will be a project-wide trail system connected to adjacent attractions and future-proposed developments.
How to watch: Guyer vs. Allen is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Blue-chip prospects will be all over the field tonight in Denton, Texas
KHOU
North Texas officer arrested for allegedly bringing phone into inmate's cell
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas officer has been placed under arrest after bringing a cell phone into an inmate's cell, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
KXII.com
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas. According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/11
Meet Rhome, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Rhome is a 1 year old husky mix. He is fully vetted and microchipped and ready to find his forever home. Rhome is great with other dogs and would be great with kids. Rhome is fine with cats as they don’t seem to bother him at all. For a young guy he is pretty calm and loves everyone he meets.
KXII.com
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
Kaufman County delinquent tax foreclosure sales to move online
KAUFMAN, Texas — Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Kaufman County are moving from live, in-person sales to the world wide web. Starting in November, all tax foreclosure sales will exclusively be conducted online, beginning with the County’s upcoming tax sale tentatively scheduled for November 1, 2022. Tax sales...
