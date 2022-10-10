The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.

