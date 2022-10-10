Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow parents concerned about response to intruder at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An incident at Broken Arrow High School has parents concerned for their children’s safety. On Monday, someone described only as a young man showed up at the school. He was able to get into the school and into a classroom. There, the teacher and...
Tulsa man arrested after police say he attacked, choked a Saint Francis staff member
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man for choking a hospital worker on Tuesday. The arrest came after Armando Villegas choked the Saint Francis worker until she was unconscious, according to police. “It’s a dangerous thing,” Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told FOX23. “He was able to choke...
Flare launcher and guns seized during search warrant in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says officers seized 14 firearms and a flare launcher from a home Thursday morning. TPD says officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division IMPACT Unit served a warrant at a home near Pine and Harvard after receiving information that guns were being illegally kept in the house.
Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Mythic Press prints new t-shirt to support McLain High School students after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Mythic Press released a new t-shirt design Tuesday to support McLain High School students after a deadly shooting at their homecoming football game last month. “Tulsa is coming together to support McLain’s students. They deserve to know that our city is behind them,” Mythic Press said...
Walk audit gathers data on 61st and Peoria to improve safety
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One goal of the Tulsa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is to try to find ways to reduce crashes, deaths, and injuries on our streets by conducting walk audits at some of the most dangerous intersections in the city. Our journey begins at 41st and...
Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
Okmulgee police searching for 4 men reported missing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. Hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was also reported missing by his mother. OPD says all four men...
‘Never seen anything like it;’ Okmulgee police continue to search for four missing men
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police chief Joe Prentice has offered an update as the search continues for four men who were reported missing earlier this week. Investigators spent much of Thursday gathering video and GPS information. Despite witnesses saying they’ve seen the men around town, none of the sightings...
4 Close Friends Still Missing Since Leaving for a Weekend Bike Ride in Oklahoma
Police — who believe two of the men had cell phones with them that now go straight to voicemail — say there are no signs of foul play "at this point" in the investigation Authorities are searching for a group of four men who have not been seen since going out for a bike ride over the weekend in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, the Okmulgee Police Department announced that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — have been missing...
Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
Parkland shooting victim's father stops in Tulsa to talk gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As a jury deliberates the fate of his son's killer, the father of a mass shooting victim is on a mission to save lives. Manuel Oliver's son is one of the 17 killed in the Parkland school shooting. Oliver says even the worst penalty is...
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
Mom Disappointed In Lack Of Paraprofessionals At Tulsa Public Schools
Laura Robinson and her husband have seven adult children and enjoyed being empty nesters, until Joshua came into their lives when he was just four months old. "Josh changed all that and we wouldn't change that for the world,” Robinson said. Joshua is now nine and has Spastic Quadriplegic...
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
