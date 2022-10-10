Police — who believe two of the men had cell phones with them that now go straight to voicemail — say there are no signs of foul play "at this point" in the investigation Authorities are searching for a group of four men who have not been seen since going out for a bike ride over the weekend in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, the Okmulgee Police Department announced that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — have been missing...

