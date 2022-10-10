ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow, OK

KTUL

Flare launcher and guns seized during search warrant in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says officers seized 14 firearms and a flare launcher from a home Thursday morning. TPD says officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division IMPACT Unit served a warrant at a home near Pine and Harvard after receiving information that guns were being illegally kept in the house.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
TULSA, OK
Bristow, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Bristow, OK
KTUL

OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
SPENCER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Walk audit gathers data on 61st and Peoria to improve safety

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One goal of the Tulsa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is to try to find ways to reduce crashes, deaths, and injuries on our streets by conducting walk audits at some of the most dangerous intersections in the city. Our journey begins at 41st and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police searching for 4 men reported missing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four men have been reported missing to the Okmulgee Police Department. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife. Hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was also reported missing by his mother. OPD says all four men...
OKMULGEE, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
People

4 Close Friends Still Missing Since Leaving for a Weekend Bike Ride in Oklahoma

Police — who believe two of the men had cell phones with them that now go straight to voicemail — say there are no signs of foul play "at this point" in the investigation Authorities are searching for a group of four men who have not been seen since going out for a bike ride over the weekend in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, the Okmulgee Police Department announced that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — have been missing...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK

