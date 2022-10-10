Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff
Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s Office)-There will be a celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff Greg Peterson on October 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at 707 SW Kalama Ave. in Redmond, OR. Peterson was a deputy from 1989 until 1992 when he joined Burns...
kptv.com
Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63 left a woman dead Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. to find that a red Ford Focus, was trying to pass a Semi-truck on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another semi-truck. The Ford Focus lost control and left the highway, rolling multiple times.
KATU.com
Two people found dead in car with damage from shooting in Clackamas County
Two people were found dead in a car early Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County after a crash, Clackamas County sheriff’s officials said. Deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a car that struck a fire hydrant, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants, both adults, were dead when deputies arrived, the agency said.
Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend
Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours
Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man on the run is apprehended
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Man with stalking history tried picking up 12-year-old in Prineville
Prineville police are looking for more potential victims after they say a Corvallis man tried to talk a 12-year-old girl into getting into his car last week. And police have learned the suspect has a history of stalking crimes against women. The Prineville Police Department said that on Oct. 1...
Lebanon-Express
ODOT employees admit to stealing, reselling equipment
Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of the agency’s regional maintenance station in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of government property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of...
Regulated-Use Closures to be terminated by ODF in Prineville and The Dalles
Fire Season remains in effect, however, and burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this timeOregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Central Oregon District's Prineville and The Dalles units will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m. on October 7, 2022. The John Day unit will stay in Regulated-Use Closure. Fire Season remains in effect. Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this time. Recent precipitation, cooler temperatures, and increased humidity has significantly reduced fire behavior and ignition potential from sparks and other heat sources,...
Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect
Four Redmond-area schools went into “Secure” status for over 90 minutes as a precaution Monday morning after police got a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat, school officials said. The post Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect appeared first on KTVZ.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Work on new reservoir is underway
PENDLETON – Work began on the new reservoir on Airport Hill this week. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said that people looking in the direction of Old Airport Road will start to see walls for the new reservoir going up in the next four to six weeks. “The...
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
KVAL
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
Laird Superfood, Oregon plant-based food manufacturer, to close factory and lay off workers
Plant-based health foods company Laird Superfood said Wednesday it’s closing its central Oregon production and fulfillment facilities and will be laying off dozens of workers as a result. In a letter to employees Wednesday, CEO Jason Vieth said the “entire facility” in Sisters is unable to produce at a...
