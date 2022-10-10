ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco County, OR

Celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff

Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s Office)-There will be a celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff Greg Peterson on October 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at 707 SW Kalama Ave. in Redmond, OR. Peterson was a deputy from 1989 until 1992 when he joined Burns...
Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63 left a woman dead Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. to find that a red Ford Focus, was trying to pass a Semi-truck on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another semi-truck. The Ford Focus lost control and left the highway, rolling multiple times.
2 people found dead in a car in Clackamas County; homicide investigation underway

Two people were found dead in a car early Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County after a crash, Clackamas County sheriff’s officials said. Deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a car that struck a fire hydrant, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants, both adults, were dead when deputies arrived, the agency said.
Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend

Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair

A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours

Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
Man on the run is apprehended

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
ODOT employees admit to stealing, reselling equipment

Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of the agency’s regional maintenance station in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of government property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of...
Regulated-Use Closures to be terminated by ODF in Prineville and The Dalles

Fire Season remains in effect, however, and burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this timeOregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Central Oregon District's Prineville and The Dalles units will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m. on October 7, 2022. The John Day unit will stay in Regulated-Use Closure. Fire Season remains in effect. Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this time. Recent precipitation, cooler temperatures, and increased humidity has significantly reduced fire behavior and ignition potential from sparks and other heat sources,...
Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect

Four Redmond-area schools went into “Secure” status for over 90 minutes as a precaution Monday morning after police got a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat, school officials said. The post Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect appeared first on KTVZ.
Work on new reservoir is underway

PENDLETON – Work began on the new reservoir on Airport Hill this week. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said that people looking in the direction of Old Airport Road will start to see walls for the new reservoir going up in the next four to six weeks. “The...
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR

