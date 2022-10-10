Fire Season remains in effect, however, and burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this timeOregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Central Oregon District's Prineville and The Dalles units will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m. on October 7, 2022. The John Day unit will stay in Regulated-Use Closure. Fire Season remains in effect. Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this time. Recent precipitation, cooler temperatures, and increased humidity has significantly reduced fire behavior and ignition potential from sparks and other heat sources,...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO