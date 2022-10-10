Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Keller decides to permanently move to a 4-day work week
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Keller is making a four-day work week permanent after a successful summer trial aimed at retaining employees and filling open positions.The schedule means the Town Hall, municipal service center and records office at the police department will continue to be closed on Fridays, with offices open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.After a four-month test period that started just after Memorial Day, 99-percent of employees on the new schedule who were surveyed responded that they liked it.The public response was also largely positive according to Director of Human Resources Marcia Reyna....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Longtime Educator Tops List of Names for New Fort Worth Library
Vivian J. Lincoln, a longtime educator and the first female African American principal in the Crowley Independent School District, garnered 2,968 votes placing her at the top of the list for the naming of Fort Worth's new library. "With more than 5,000 votes in this naming effort, it was thrilling...
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
Gun accidentally discharges inside Dallas elementary school cafeteria
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Dallas ISD cafeteria early Thursday morning, the district says. The incident happened before school started.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Insomnia Cookies to Open Storefront in Arlington
This new shop will offer a variety of sweet treats to curb those late-night cravings for cookies and ice cream.
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
fox4news.com
Dallas County worker takes vacation time to work second job at State Fair of Texas
A North Texas woman applauded for her work with Dallas County over the decades is being praised for her hard work at her second job. She takes vacation time from Dallas County to work at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu introduces us to Vickey Johnson.
dmagazine.com
All of Dallas’ Federal Rent Relief Funding Has Been Spent
Two-and-a-half years after the pandemic started, the money available for emergency rental assistance in Dallas is gone, at least for now. A look at the DHA (formerly called the Dallas Housing Authority) website established to help prospective applicants now says that “all available rent relief funds have been committed at this time.” It invites users to check for updates on funding availability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre to offer free master class to dancers, non-dancers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dancers and those who would like to learn to dance will have the opportunity for a lesson from internationally-renowned experts. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will join Ballet San Angelo to teach a free master class to dancers and non-dancers. Classes...
Fort Worth area to get its first state park in more than two decades
Texas has been working on the park for over a decade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Worth breaks ground on new police station in southern part of city
The city of Fort Worth broke ground Tuesday on a police station to serve the southern part of the city. The station at Risinger Road and McCart Avenue will consolidate operations spread at two other locations now.
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New Chief Nursing Officer and Texas Health Is a Top ‘Company That Cares’
Jim Allard is the newly appointed chief nursing officer at Medical City Arlington. Since 2020, he has been the vice president and CNO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, where he led the neonatal and maternal re-designation efforts. He was previously the CNO of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a 490-bed hospital near Houston that is part of HCA, the same network of hospitals that owns Medical City.
The largest comedy festival in North Texas comes to Plano Oct. 13-16
This festival will feature more than 30 shows with more than 140 comedy acts of stand-up, improv, sketch, magic, hypnosis and more.
12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.
twulasso.com
TWU doctoral student named Miss Black Texas
Occupational therapy doctoral student Aryana Bosh opens up an email, one that will forever change her life. She was filled with joy when she read that she was crowned Miss Black Texas. “I was blessed to be part of the top ten finalists of [about] 71 applicants that applied to...
myfoxzone.com
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
fox4news.com
Realty group wants to tear down Fort Worth strip mall for new apartments. Neighbors don't agree.
FORT WORTH, Texas - There's a proposal to knock down some big-box stores in Fort Worth and replace them with an apartment complex and small retail shops. But some residents don't want to see that happen. It’s an area of the West 7th Street District. Some say it’s an already...
History-making Fort Worth judge recalls legacy, continues to help law students ahead of 99th birthday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jaylon Wesley is close to having a big dream come true. She will graduate law school next spring -- the first goal of many. "I'm a third-year student at Texas A&M School of Law," said Wesley. "The ultimate goal?" Wesley said. "The very last thing...
CW33
Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0