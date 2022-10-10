Read full article on original website
Related
Family of Taos shooting victims speak out, ask for justice
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) — The family of the victims of a shooting in Taos last week that left a woman dead and her 19-year-old son in critical condition have angry words for the boys who police say are behind the attack. They're also left with a lot of unanswered questions.
Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — In New Mexico, one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. has filed its bankruptcy reorganization plan to compensate nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors with more than $121 million. A federal bankruptcy judge in the District of New Mexico will hear...
Nonprofit buys old Las Vegas synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is now the owner of a building in Las Vegas that was originally a synagogue in the 1800s. The Las Vegas Jewish Community Inc. nonprofit bought the building for $352,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Lewis Terr, a legal advisor for the organization, says they raised that […]
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
rrobserver.com
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
Feds issue new indictment, tougher charges in Renezmae Calzada murder case
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a 5-year old Española girl is facing new, tougher charges just weeks after rejecting a plea deal. Federal prosecutors have also outlined a new timeline of events in the 2019 murder of Renezmae Calzada. Malcolm Torres, 29, is now facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Governing Body Donates City-Owned Property To Habitat For Humanity
The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to donate a parcel of land on Alto Street to Habitat for Humanity in hopes of spurring more in-fill affordable housing in the city. The parcel will be used for the construction of five affordable homes for income-qualified home buyers. Habitat uses volunteers...
ladailypost.com
Miracle On Longview Drive In White Rock
ODR Enterprises President Oscar Duran, 3rd from left, with his wife Adriana Mendez, 2nd from left, and members of his crew in front of Duran’s new building Tuesday at 111 Longview Dr. ‘This is a miracle because now we are going to bring this building back to life and help revitalize the whole community,’ Duran said. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Santa Fe, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
santafe.com
Terra’s Fall Menu | Four Seasons Santa Fe
Terra, the fine-dining restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, announced on October 10, 2022, a new fall menu by Chef de Cuisine Alejandro Di Bello that impeccably combines earthy recipes with Southwestern flavors. Terra’s new main courses toast the season with fall fare, including additions to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 teens facing murder charges in Taos
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three teens are behind bars for the murder of a Taos woman. Police were called to the home on La Luz Drive. State police say on Wednesday at around 5:00 a.m. A 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds knocked on their neighbor’s door. The teen said he and his mother had been shot. […]
ladailypost.com
Large Skeletons Spotted Creeping Around White Rock
Large and menacing skeletons have been spotted creeping around White Rock lately including the front yard of this residence on La Paloma Drive. Photo by Shari Mills.
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
rrobserver.com
Another clear day, changing leaves
Like yesterday, today will be clear and sunny with some slight breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Gorgeous weather is in store through the end of the week! Enjoy!”. It will be a great day to go see the fall foliage in Santa Fe. The leaves are starting to change...
New Mexico State Police: 3 teens arrested for murder
Police said the investigation of the murder began on Wednesday.
KOAT 7
3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 52-year-old Taos woman
Three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman at her home in Taos. The three male teens from the Taos area, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, have been booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau said Friday.
Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch. The student told officers […]
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
Comments / 0