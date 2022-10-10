ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week

K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week. Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
MANHATTAN, KS
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Ron Heller!

Congratulations to Ron Heller of Abilene, the Week 5 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Ron, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins four passes to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your...
ABILENE, KS
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing

TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
EMPORIA, KS
howafrica.com

Dallas Woman Shot To Death After Beating Male Friend In Basketball Game

A Dallas woman was fatally shot by her male friend after the victim won a pickup basketball game they had played earlier. According to FOX 4, the fatal incident occurred in South Dallas on October 3. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Asia Womack, was shot and killed by her male...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck

MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
MANHATTAN, KS
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police investigating double shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
ARLINGTON, TX
