Read full article on original website
Related
K-State’s Martinez Added to Maxwell Award Watch List
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list as a midseason addition, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday. He is the second K-State player up for the award, as running back Deuce Vaughn was on the initial watch list in July.
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week. Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Ron Heller!
Congratulations to Ron Heller of Abilene, the Week 5 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Ron, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins four passes to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your...
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing
TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
howafrica.com
Dallas Woman Shot To Death After Beating Male Friend In Basketball Game
A Dallas woman was fatally shot by her male friend after the victim won a pickup basketball game they had played earlier. According to FOX 4, the fatal incident occurred in South Dallas on October 3. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Asia Womack, was shot and killed by her male...
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Who’s got the best southern fried chicken in Dallas? These are the top southern restaurants around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s in need of some southern comfort? We are still a ways away from Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, so, maybe some comfort before the holiday season really gears up is proving necessary. Tuesday, October 11 is Southern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Woman Shot To Death Reportedly Over Beating Man in Basketball
Authorities in Dallas, Texas are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman after she was allegedly killed over a dispute from a pickup basketball game. Police say Asia Womack was killed Monday, Oct. 3, after playing basketball that evening at a nearby park up the street from her home.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Fort Riley man hospitalized after motorcycle accident
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Suzuki Haybusa driven by George Emil Turner, 23, Fort Riley, was northbound on McDowell Creek Road two miles north of Interstate 70. The driver failed to...
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
Kan. woman awaiting 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck
MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
Arlington police investigating double shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Four killed in Fort Worth shooting
The killer is still in hiding following a mass murder in Fort Worth over the weekend. Four people died Friday night after being shot inside an SUV parked in front of a house.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0