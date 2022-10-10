Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
Register Citizen
3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners
WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
Register Citizen
Norwalk receives $2M grant to repair areas near transit hubs
NORWALK — The city will receive $2 million in state funding to pave six streets and repair infrastructure, including underground utilities and storm water management. The $2 million is part of $6.8 million total distributed across five municipalities, according to a statement by Gov. Ned Lamont released this week.
Register Citizen
Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
Register Citizen
Milford zoning board denies Shell Avenue apartment complex expansion
MILFORD — Plans to enlarge an existing apartment building on Shell Avenue have been denied — for the time being. The Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, at its meeting Tuesday, denied an application from Sea Shell, LLC, but noted the developer can come back with a revised plan at a later date. The plan had proven unpopular, with area residents raising concerns about the proposed size, which they considered too big.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Fairfield approves plans for animal hospital on Hillside Road
FAIRFIELD — A proposed veterinary hospital got approval from the Town Plan and Zoning Commission Tuesday night after it was denied last year. Greenfield Animal Hospital was seeking a special permit application as well as a zoning change to allow them to move their operations from 212 Hillside Road to 40 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill area. The plan is to build a 6,289-square-foot animal hospital on an acre or so currently occupied by a church.
Register Citizen
West Haven council told to create rules for residents recording meetings
WEST HAVEN — The city's attorney informed members of the City Council this week that a resident's decision to broadcast the council's meeting live on Facebook may be a violation of state law. "By law he doesn’t have the right to record the meeting,” West Haven Corporation Counsel Lee...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield to vote on $4.1 million in American Rescue Plan projects next week
NEW FAIRFIELD — Taxpayers will decide if the town’s federal COVID-19 relief money will be used to fund 10 proposed projects during a referendum next week. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the New Fairfield Senior Center on Route 37. The date of the referendum was set during a special town meeting Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Skelly reappointed to New Milford Town Council after returning to town to work on house after fire
NEW MILFORD — The appointment of Douglas Skelly to the New Milford Town Council Tuesday marks the second new member to the council in the past month. Skelly, a Republican, previously served on the Town Council — from December 2017 to December 2019 and again from December 2019 to November 2021. At Tuesday's Town Council meeting, he was appointed to it once again with a majority vote, with one abstention from council member Hilary Ram. His term will run through Nov 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
Register Citizen
Plans for former UConn property in West Hartford expected soon
WEST HARTFORD — Plans for the vacant former University of Connecticut campus are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Kristen Gorski, the economic development coordinator, said there could be formal news soon on the first plans for the property, which was sold in December of last year.
Register Citizen
Crews respond to Kleen Energy plant fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Crews are responding to the Kleen Energy power plant on River Road Wednesday afternoon after a fire was reported. One fire official said the blaze was believed to be a hydraulic oil fire that started inside a turbine, filling the building with smoke. Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause as of just before 3 p.m., he said.
Register Citizen
East Haddam officials break ground on $2.8M high school athletic complex
EAST HADDAM — Wielding golden shovels adorned with shiny blue ribbons, state and local officials on Wednesday broke ground on the $2.8 million track and field athletic complex at Nathan Hale-Ray High School. State Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, was joined by Superintendent of Schools Brian Reas, Board of Education...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Darien OKs armed security officers for elementary schools, creates director of security role
DARIEN — Darien elementary schools can expect to see armed security in their buildings as soon as January after a unanimous vote from the Board of Education. The board approved funding six school security officers, all former law enforcement officers, to protect students in Darien’s public schools and the creation of a Director of Security to oversee the officers as part of the Darien Public School administration.
Register Citizen
Torrington's Vic Muschell honored as Italian Mayor of the Day
TORRINGTON — A happy crowd of well-wishers gathered in the civic center at Coe Memorial Park Wednesday morning to honor Victor "Vic" Muschell, the city's attorney and a longtime volunteer, as UNICO Torrington's Italian Mayor of the Day. His son-in-law, Brian Mattiello, spoke about Muschell's contributions to the city...
Register Citizen
Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford
MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
Register Citizen
Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company
A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Register Citizen
Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing
FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport swears in 11 new police detectives
BRIDGEPORT — Police work in Connecticut's largest city is a challenge, but Mayor Joe Ganim is confident the detectives sworn in to their new roles Thursday are up to it. “The job of urban policing is a challenge every day, but our officers do an outstanding job,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim during a promotion ceremony in his conference room.
Register Citizen
Winsted Y's director brings community together
WINSTED — On a bright Tuesday afternoon, YMCA Director Caitlin Vinuelas was in her office, checking her email. The Y was quiet, but it was a brief respite before children would arrive for after-school activities. In the first-floor weight room, a few members worked out on machines. A repairman was fixing a bit of tile in the Y's pool, where a swim team soon will fill the space with splashes, laughter and encouragement.
Comments / 0