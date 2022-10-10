Read full article on original website
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- WX Brands, a leading global wine company, announced that Peter Byck will transition from his role as CEO and will be succeeded by Oliver Colvin, COO, effective January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/ WX Brands COO Oliver Colvin (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
constructiondive.com
Construction management firm CEO: recession ‘feels like a self-fulfilling prophecy’
Founded just five years ago, Arc Building Partners has already worked on some of the most high-profile projects in the Northeastern U.S. The 60-employee construction management firm headquartered in Western New York, with another corporate office in Morristown, N.J., relies on technology to help solve project management issues and keep costs down on its projects, according to president and CEO Frank Ciminelli.
Daily Northwestern
Alicia Löffler to leave executive director position at Innovation and New Ventures Office
Alicia Löffler, executive director of Northwestern’s Innovation and New Ventures Office, will step down from the position at the end of Fall Quarter, the University announced in a Friday news release. Löffler founded the INVO, which supports NU inventors and entrepreneurs, and has worked there for 12 of...
Supply Chain Commerce and the Green Imperative
We are in the midst of a real-time, seismic shift as consumers transform expectations of global supply and demand models. The pandemic exposed the fragility of many supply chain networks. An inability to sense and dynamically adjust to shifting demand signals, consumer preferences, labor requirements, transportation, storage, inventory and trade policy changes caused havoc to economies and brands around the world. According to McKinsey, “Investments in technology and automation in distribution centers are now at the forefront of most Chief Supply Chain Officers’ agendas.” Gartner recently upped its supply chain management technology forecast from 8 percent to 14 percent in compounded...
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
kitco.com
Torex increases gold production in third quarter, says on track to meet 2022 guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that with 357,830 ounces produced through the end of the third quarter, it is tracking...
kitco.com
Central Asia Metals increases copper production in 9M 2022, on track to achieve annual guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kounrad’s Q3 2022 copper production of 4,067 tonnes brings output for the first nine...
kitco.com
Now is the time to find value in the junior mining sector - Radisson Mining director Michael Gentile
(Kitco News) - Weaker gold prices and significant bearish sentiment has weighed heavily on the mining sector; however, according to one market analyst, there has never been a better time for investors to find long-term value. On the sideline of the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Michael Gentile, director...
kitco.com
London gold body plans expansion to bring in more artisanal metal
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The world's most important certifier of gold refineries said on Wednesday it wants to recognise firms that gather and refine gold dug up by small-scale miners in developing countries. The move by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) aims to bring more gold into mainstream...
satnews.com
Solestial’s oversubscribed seed round is led by Airbus Ventures
Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million equity financing led by Airbus Ventures — this round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. Solestial’s solar panels can be produced at scale using automated production...
GSK to close its Kenya production plant with loss of jobs - report
NAIROBI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK (GSK.L) will close its production facility in Kenya with the loss of an unspecified number of jobs, the Business Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.
salestechstar.com
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
kitco.com
Dominica selects TRON to develop its national blockchain infrastructure
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The partnership between Dominica and TRON was originally announced via a press release from the office of the...
salestechstar.com
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
kitco.com
Uranium Energy to acquire Roughrider uranium project from Rio Tinto for $150 million
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that under the terms of the transaction, upon close, Rio Tinto will receive $80 million...
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Lewis Adds International Aviation Finance Lawyer Team
Morgan Lewis is adding an eight-lawyer EMEA and Asia-Pacific team with three partners to its global aviation practice in London, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm announced Monday. The team will deal with cross border financing, leasing, and restructuring issues in the aviation industry, according to Morgan Lewis. The three partners...
equalocean.com
Electric Vehicle Company Niutron Will Launch Its First Product Tonight
Niutron (Chinese:自游家汽车) was founded as a new project in 2018 by Li Yinan, the founder of the electric scooter company Niu Technologies and also a former Huawei executive. Niutron is based in Beijing, with a research center in Shanghai. Niutron developed the "Gemini" platform within three years, and its R&D team grew to a group of 1,000 people with an average of more than 10 years of working experience.
