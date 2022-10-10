Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson council member condemns Russian ‘deportations’; Red Cross demands access to PoWs
Ukrainian member of regional council condemns ‘evacuation’ of occupied city by Russia; Red Cross accused of inaction by Zelenskiy
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Azov fighter captivity horrors and Russia's Gen Armageddon
Thursday saw a new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian targets, with reports that energy and military infrastructure facilities were damaged near the capital, Kyiv, and in the western Lviv region. In southern Ukraine, deaths were reported after a five-storey residential building was hit in the city...
BBC
Crimea bridge attack arrests as market in Donetsk region attacked
Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. It says Kyiv was behind the attack but a Ukrainian official described...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
VILNIUS, Lithuania — A heavily armed U.S. battalion is set to remain in Lithuania until at least 2026, amid fears about Russia’s intentions in the region following its invasion of Ukraine. The Baltic NATO member’s defense minister announced the decision Friday after a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Bucharest. “The decision to extend the presence of the rotational battalion in Lithuania shows that the U.S. takes Baltic security seriously,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said. “It also sends a message to Russia. The Americans are here, and they are not going anywhere.” The U.S. Army deployed a contingent of some 500 soldiers to Lithuania on a troop rotation basis in 2019. The forces include the U.S. Armored Brigade Combat Teams that have been on exercises in the eastern flank countries since 2017.
BBC
Ukraine Azovstal: Released man says Azov fighters kept in inhumane conditions by Russia
Ukrainian fighters who surrendered after weeks besieged deep under the Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol were kept in inhumane conditions by Russia, a released fighter has told the BBC. Lt Illia Samoilenko told the BBC that he had been held in Russia in solitary confinement for 120...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Inside Putin's head and Crimea bridge arrests
Russia says it has arrested eight people in connection with Saturday's dramatic explosion on the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea. The bridge links Russia to Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. The damage was seen as symbolic blow to President Putin, who opened the bridge in 2018. We still...
BBC
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
U.K.・
BBC
Iran: Video shows forces shooting fleeing people from truck
Video footage has emerged showing what appears to be Iranian security forces shooting at fleeing people with a gun mounted on the back of a pick-up truck. In the clip, which has been verified by the BBC Persian service, bangs can be heard as the vehicle chases people in Baneh, in Kurdistan province.
2 Palestinians killed by Israel, belonged to armed groups
Palestinian reports say the Israeli military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles
BBC
Iran protests: Iran's Gen Z 'realise life can be lived differently'
Protests against religious rule have spread like never before through Iran's new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried and failed to change the system from within. In video messages and on social media, young victims of a violent crackdown explain why they risked their lives to defy authorities.
BBC
Who is leading the protests in Iran? Your questions answered
Why isn't there more press coverage and international reaction?. The next question comes from Bob in County Durham, UK, who asks: Police violence in Iran has been horrific throughout these protests, including the storming of universities and schools, use of live ammunition and the arrest of thousands of ordinary demonstrators. Yet international press coverage and government responses have been relatively muted. What are the possible reasons for this?
BBC
China protest: Mystery Beijing demonstrator sparks online hunt and tributes
A rare and dramatic protest in Beijing that criticised President Xi Jinping has sparked an online hunt for the mystery protester's identity, as well as praise for the action. The protester had mounted Sitong bridge in the Haidian district of Beijing, and draped two large banners calling for an end to China's harsh zero-Covid policy and the overthrow of Mr Xi.
