Military

BBC

Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson

The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Azov fighter captivity horrors and Russia's Gen Armageddon

Thursday saw a new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian targets, with reports that energy and military infrastructure facilities were damaged near the capital, Kyiv, and in the western Lviv region. In southern Ukraine, deaths were reported after a five-storey residential building was hit in the city...
MILITARY
BBC

Crimea bridge attack arrests as market in Donetsk region attacked

Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. It says Kyiv was behind the attack but a Ukrainian official described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

VILNIUS, Lithuania — A heavily armed U.S. battalion is set to remain in Lithuania until at least 2026, amid fears about Russia’s intentions in the region following its invasion of Ukraine. The Baltic NATO member’s defense minister announced the decision Friday after a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Bucharest. “The decision to extend the presence of the rotational battalion in Lithuania shows that the U.S. takes Baltic security seriously,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said. “It also sends a message to Russia. The Americans are here, and they are not going anywhere.” The U.S. Army deployed a contingent of some 500 soldiers to Lithuania on a troop rotation basis in 2019. The forces include the U.S. Armored Brigade Combat Teams that have been on exercises in the eastern flank countries since 2017.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Inside Putin's head and Crimea bridge arrests

Russia says it has arrested eight people in connection with Saturday's dramatic explosion on the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea. The bridge links Russia to Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. The damage was seen as symbolic blow to President Putin, who opened the bridge in 2018. We still...
POLITICS
BBC

New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK

Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
U.K.
BBC

Iran: Video shows forces shooting fleeing people from truck

Video footage has emerged showing what appears to be Iranian security forces shooting at fleeing people with a gun mounted on the back of a pick-up truck. In the clip, which has been verified by the BBC Persian service, bangs can be heard as the vehicle chases people in Baneh, in Kurdistan province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran protests: Iran's Gen Z 'realise life can be lived differently'

Protests against religious rule have spread like never before through Iran's new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried and failed to change the system from within. In video messages and on social media, young victims of a violent crackdown explain why they risked their lives to defy authorities.
PROTESTS
BBC

Who is leading the protests in Iran? Your questions answered

Why isn't there more press coverage and international reaction?. The next question comes from Bob in County Durham, UK, who asks: Police violence in Iran has been horrific throughout these protests, including the storming of universities and schools, use of live ammunition and the arrest of thousands of ordinary demonstrators. Yet international press coverage and government responses have been relatively muted. What are the possible reasons for this?
PROTESTS
BBC

China protest: Mystery Beijing demonstrator sparks online hunt and tributes

A rare and dramatic protest in Beijing that criticised President Xi Jinping has sparked an online hunt for the mystery protester's identity, as well as praise for the action. The protester had mounted Sitong bridge in the Haidian district of Beijing, and draped two large banners calling for an end to China's harsh zero-Covid policy and the overthrow of Mr Xi.
PROTESTS

