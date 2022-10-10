Read full article on original website
Decatur community gathers to pray for wounded officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, the Decatur and Macon County Community Offering Police Support group organized a prayer vigil for the two Decatur police officers shot earlier in the morning. The community came together to pray for the officers and show their support for the police.
Central Illinois police departments go pink
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A number of police departments across central Illinois have gone pink in support of breast cancer awareness. Police departments in Chatham and Springfield are already rocking pink badges. In Rochester, officers have transitioned back to the Pink Patch for the month of October. The goal...
Lincoln Boys Soccer hosting 'Kick Cancer' fundraiser Thursday
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lincoln Railers will host their 12th annual 'Kick Cancer' fundraiser on Thursday during their Senior Night soccer game against Effingham. All of the money raised directly benefits a family of a young cancer patient from central Illinois. This year, the funds raised on Thursday will be donated to a two-year-old boy currently being treated in St. Louis.
Taylorville Police K9 nominated for grant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville Police Department K9 Kairo and handler Sgt. Alwerdt and K9 Alan and handler Officer Priddy have been nominated for the Aftermath Services K9 grant. The annual K9 Grant is one of the many ways that Aftermath recognizes and rewards departments across the country for...
Grab-A-Java hosting blood drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Grab A Java is hosting a Community Adopt A Day Blood Drive. The event goes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the ImpactLife Donor Center 1999 Wabash Ave (The Wabash Building) on Tuesday. To donate you have to be at least 17...
Chatham donating more than $4K for MDA
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Chatham Fire Department is thanking the community after a successful Fill the Boot campaign. Firefighters collected more than $4,000 in donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The money will help to give families with muscular dystrophy hope for the future and support for today.
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
Springfield hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV cases in young children
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Cases of respiratory infections that impact young children are increasing in Central Illinois this year. Springfield hospitals are seeing more cases now of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is common in both kids and adults. Springfield hospitals have been seeing a surge...
Resource fair to connect with state and local resources
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Springfield hosted a resource fair on Tuesday. The event was for seniors and their loved ones to connect with available state and local resources. People who attended could ask questions and obtain information from a variety of service and healthcare providers,...
Police searching for subject near Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Springfield Police Department said two juveniles were arrested in connection with the disturbance. We're told the disturbance involved a fight between several juveniles with two of them being apprehended after the pursuit with police. UPDATE:. The Springfield Police were pursuing a subject after...
8 people displaced after house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Reservoir. The department says the fire was contained to the attic but smoke and water damaged the rest of the house. We're told that two adults and six...
Semi hits Piatt County home
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating after a semi hit a house near Cerro Gordo. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 105 just west of Highway 32 in Piatt County. According to ISP, the semi went off the roadway for unknown...
2 teens arrested after fight at McDonald's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two teenagers have been arrested after a fight at McDonald's in Springfield. Springfield Police say it started at the restaurant near 9th Street and North Grand Avenue. We're told two 16-year-olds fought with a 15-year-old who was on a bicycle. The suspects ran off before...
D'Arcy's Pint recognized by America's Best Restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield restaurant will be featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). An episode of the series will be filmed at D’Arcy’s Pint at the end of the month. The restaurant, which has been open since 1998, has a diverse Irish-American menu with vegan...
Driver identified in Decatur police shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The driver accused of shooting two Decatur Police Officers Wednesday morning has been identified. Macon County Coroner Michael Day reports Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. We're told he was shot during an...
Springfield city council discusses land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are hoping to make redeveloping city-owned properties easier for them. They are looking at setting up a land bank. Mayor Jim Langfelder says the land bank is meant to help the city identify how to handle properties and the resources needed to do so.
Sports broadcaster Jason Benetti to speak at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The voice of the Chicago White Sox will speak at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). Jason Benetti will share his stories of baseball and life with cerebral palsy. The free event takes place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the...
IDVA awards businesses that support veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The fourth quarter of FY22 Veterans Grant Recipients was awarded to organizations that provide services to veterans. The awards were given to Goodwill Industries of Central, IL, and Impacting Veterans Lives Inc, dba Midwest Veterans Closet. Goodwill Industries of Central, IL was awarded $30,000 to...
Man who opened fire outside Decatur bar sentenced to probation
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The man who fired a single shot in the Port Royal bar parking lot has been sentenced to probation. Thomas W. Davis Jr. will have to serve 30 months of probation. On Sept. 6, Davis fired one shot in the parking lot. Davis then went...
Passport registration available at Sherman Public Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sherman Public Library will offer a convenient passport registration day to the public. Agents from the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sherman Public Library, 2100 E. Andrew Rd., Sherman. “The Sherman Library is proud...
