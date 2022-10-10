Read full article on original website
ISU's Reyes, Basco take home MVC swimming and diving weekly honors
Illinois State swimming and diving's Eva Reyes and Giulia Basco earned Missouri Valley Conference Diver and Freshman of the Week, respectively, following the team's 218-81 win over McKendree. Reyes picked up right where she left off last season, taking home her fifth MVC Diver of the Week award of her...
ISU volleyball's outlook shifts following retirements, injuries
Illinois State volleyball is currently without four of its original starters, forcing the Redbirds to take an unfamiliar approach while fielding far different lineups than it utilized during its season-opener. Medical retirements from Nicole Lund and Kaitlyn Prondzinski and injuries to Sarah Kushner and Katelyn Lefler have left the team...
ISU men's golf takes 10th at Purdue Fall Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a middle-of-the pack first day, Illinois State men’s golf took home a 10th-place finish at the Purdue Fall Invitational. The Redbirds’ Valentin Peugnet continued his strong run of form this season, finishing 16th overall with a score of 221 on the weekend where he also finished as ISU’s best golfer.
Podcast: ISU sports see up and down week across the board
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we discuss an up and down week in Redbird sports as football got a big win over Northern Iowa while volleyball continued its skid. After discussing golf and tennis, breaking news about a second medical retirement for the volleyball team comes out.
Redbird Arena set to become CEFCU Arena
Redbird Arena, home of Illinois State volleyball, basketball and the Gamma Phi Circus, is set to become CEFCU Arena as part of a corporate sponsorship. Over 10 years, Citizens Equity First Credit Union will be paying $3.1 million to obtain the naming rights "in addition to certain related sponsorship and hospitability opportunities," according to the university.
ISU launches into Homecoming with food, music, games at 'Homecoming Kickoff'
Celebrating the start of Illinois State University's Homecoming Week, students enjoyed free food, games and music Monday night on the Quad for the Homecoming kickoff event. President Terri Goss Kinzy, Reggie Redbird and football coach Brock Spack attended to show their Redbird pride. The Big Red Marching Machine also performed at the event.
ISU Board of Trustees to review Redbird Arena renaming Friday
Illinois State University's Board of Trustees is set to review several items of recent conversation at its next quarterly meeting Friday. Some items on the agenda include the authorization of a possible $15 million project to renovate and modernize the Watterson Towers elevators, and renaming Redbird Arena. The meeting will...
ISU partners with UNITE to improve corporate relationships, engagement
UNITE, a consulting, training and technology company, is partnering with Illinois State University to aid in streamlining the university’s corporate engagements. The company was founded by Chris Svec and Christy Bertolo who developed the technological tools for UNITE while working at Ohio State University between 2017 and 2021. Svec...
Braico: The best and worst bathrooms on ISU's campus
In all the craziness that occurred during 2020, one of the last things people expected was a toilet paper shortage. Suddenly, something most people had taken for granted all their lives — the ability to use the bathroom — was thrown into jeopardy. This produced a newfound appreciation...
Tree lighting ceremony starts Homecoming Week, celebrates relationship between ISU, Normal
As the sun set and the sky grew darker, Uptown Circle in Normal became crowded with people. Anticipatory chatter filled the space as everyone waited. On Monday evening, Illinois State University students, Normal residents and families gathered at Uptown Circle for the annual tree lighting ceremony to kick off Homecoming week.
ISU discusses possibility of adding sports communication major to School of Communication
The rumors surrounding a potential sports communication major are no longer just talk. School of Communication Director Dr. Stephen Hunt said a sports communication major might be available for Illinois State University students in future semesters. “Everything is still very preliminary, but our school, curriculum advising staff and others have...
ISU to test 'ISU Emergency Alerts' Thursday afternoon
Illinois State University will be testing its "ISU Emergency Alerts" at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. The following message will be sent out to students, faculty, staff, family members and anyone else registered for the alerts:. What will be said in ISU Emergency Alerts' test message:. Subject line: TEST- ISU Emergency Alert.
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
McLean County looks to raise voter registration through online resources, presentations
With midterm elections quickly approaching on Nov. 8, efforts by the McLean County Clerk’s Office and civic engagement groups in the Bloomington-Normal community to get residents registered to vote are in full swing. McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said that spreading the word about voter registration has become increasingly...
