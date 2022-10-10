‘If I wasn’t shot, it would be the perfect day:’ Cooper Roberts returns to school after Highland Park shooting

Police in Plainfield are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Monday afternoon in the area of Union and Corbin streets. Police say their investigation found that a gray sedan was following a white sedan near Union Street and Route 30. The gray sedan stopped and the driver left the vehicle and fired several shots at the white vehicle. Police believe the white sedan was hit, but could not verify as both vehicles fled the scene. Police say they haven't heard of anyone getting hurt in the shooting.

