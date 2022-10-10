Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September
This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. #9. Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac. How much: $3,050,000. This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a...
luxury-houses.net
Prominently Positioned Yet Discreetly Tucked Away on a Quiet, This Stunning House Lists for $12.5M in Bethesda
The House in Bethesda is one of those truly special homes where not a single detail has been overlooked, now available for sale. This home located at 8801 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 202-938-3685) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Completes Bikeway Construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and Will Reopen Reconfigured ‘Streetery’
Montgomery County has completed the bikeway construction along a portion of Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and is reopening a reconfigured “streetery.” The block was closed to traffic during the COVID-19 health crisis to allow restaurants to have expanded outdoor dining. The reconfigured streetery, which will reopen by early evening on Friday, Oct. 14, will provide extended street dining and a short-term curbside pick-up zone for businesses while reopening two of the four roadway lanes to traffic.
rockvillenights.com
An iconic figure is missing from the skyline in Rockville (Photos)
The Roman centurions who guard The Forum condominiums at 11801 Rockville Pike have been down at least one man recently. A signifcant renovation to the building's facade and pool has been taking place at the property this year. It has necessitated the temporary removal of one of the large centurion reliefs that adorn the sides of the condominium tower. These reliefs have made the building a landmark on the Pike over the years.
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
alextimes.com
Longtime car dealership receives permits to stay in business
The Alexandria Planning Commission conditionally approved special use permit requests submitted by Alexandria Hyundai that will keep the longtime car dealership in business. Kevin Reilly, who has been the owner of the Alexandria Hyundai dealership on Mount Vernon Ave. for more than 20 years, filed three different SUPs – two of which the commission approved with conditions and one they did not.
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
bethesdamagazine.com
Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring
A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service. The northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue remain closed between Sligo and Thayer avenues as firefighters respond to the blaze. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, authorities said.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
rockvillenights.com
A look inside the new Rockville Beer & Wine (Photos)
Here's a look inside the new Rockville Beer & Wine store that just opened at 15809 Frederick Road (MD 355), in the Derwood area just south of Redland Road. As you can see, there is an extensive selection. The store also sells lottery tickets. It is located between Wendy's and 7-Eleven, and surface parking is available.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
mocoshow.com
Muddy Branch Square Giant Temporarily Evacuated for Investigation of Fuel Odor
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene at Giant in Muddy Branch Square (Gaithersburg) investigating a fuel odor in the store., according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The store, located at 842 Muddy Branch Rd., has been temporarily evacuated during the investigation. We’ll have an update...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
mocoshow.com
The DMV Auto Show is Coming to Clarksburg
The inaugural DMV Auto Show will take place at the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd.) on Saturday, October 22 from 1pm until 6pm. Per the event: “This is a different take on the car shows you are used to with the goal to be completely inclusive to the whole car community. We want to bring a premium experience to those who have spent a lot time and money on this passion and to appreciate the vast variety of cars our community has to offer. We will have over 20 classes with premium trophies, guest judges, prizes, giveaways, vendors, food & drinks and family friendly entertainment! ALL SPECTATORS ARE FREE!”
mymcmedia.org
County Drops Plans for Bus Depot at Rockville’s Seven Locks Road Development
Public officials backtracked last week on plans to house a new county bus depot along Seven Locks Road in Rockville during a community forum on the proposed development. Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno opened Thursday’s forum with a welcome announcement for more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees: the county government would not support any plans for a bus depot along the Seven Locks Road site.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Big Greek Cafe Now Open in Urbana
$6 gyros are now available on Wednesdays in Frederick County as Big Greek Cafe has officially opened its new Urbana location in Village Square at Urbana– joining the likes of Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Domino’s at the new retail development (3290 Bennett Creek Ave). After a few delays with supplies and kitchen equipment the restaurant officially opened on Monday, October 10th.
bethesdamagazine.com
County police identify Chevy Chase man killed in downtown Bethesda collision
Montgomery County police have released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle collision in downtown Bethesda as Abdesselam Beggar, 24, of Chevy Chase. Police are continuing to investigate the collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut...
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from County Executive Marc Elrich; “We Need More Affordable Housing”
Like many of you, I have been following the recently unfolding events at the Planning Board this week that resulted in the resignations of the entire board. The Planning Board is part of a separate State agency, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). Although it is not part of the Montgomery County Government, the County Council has oversight of the Planning Board and appoints its members.
