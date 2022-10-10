The inaugural DMV Auto Show will take place at the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd.) on Saturday, October 22 from 1pm until 6pm. Per the event: “This is a different take on the car shows you are used to with the goal to be completely inclusive to the whole car community. We want to bring a premium experience to those who have spent a lot time and money on this passion and to appreciate the vast variety of cars our community has to offer. We will have over 20 classes with premium trophies, guest judges, prizes, giveaways, vendors, food & drinks and family friendly entertainment! ALL SPECTATORS ARE FREE!”

CLARKSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO