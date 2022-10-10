ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

247Sports

Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle

Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
TEMPE, AZ
bostonnews.net

Former Arizona State University Sun Devil Announces New Football Training Camp

Former ASU Sun Devil, Tranell Morant, has recently announced that he is founding a new football training camp within the greater Scottsdale area to empower young players to develop fundamentals, practice among their peers, and learn important teamwork values that will assist them in their personal and professional lives. The camp is tentatively planned for students to practice essential skills through repetition and drills guided by coaches and established players.
TEMPE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Indoor Gilbert venue elevates cornhole even higher

Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M

Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
MESA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Chandler High senior vies for Miss Juneteenth

Miss Juneteenth Arizona says a major portion of her responsibilities is explaining exactly what is the nation’s most recent national holiday. “People are going to ask me, what is Juneteenth?” said Shaundrea Norman, a senior at Chandler High School. That’s a subject she needs to be an expert...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Gilbert ranked among top 10 safest places in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — Gilbert made the top 10 on a list of safest places in the nation, according to a personal finance website. The East Valley town came in at No. 7 on a ranking of 182 locations. WalletHub used a wide variety of metrics, such as COVID-19 vaccination percentage...
GILBERT, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

2 Gilbert YA authors to talk vampires Friday

‘Tis the season to be scary and two popular Gilbert authors of young adult fiction are teaming up with a counterpart in Ahwatukee this Friday to discuss one of the more – pardon the pun– immortal characters in the horror genre. Vampires. All three have written novels centered...
TEMPE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Scottsdale is the Best City in the U.S. for Golfers, Report

Every golfer has their favorite local venue. Whether they go there to play 18 holes, practice their short game, or watch the world’s best, these places can be like a second home to the avid golfer. But some cities score better for golfers than others. In the effort to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth

The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

