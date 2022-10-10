Read full article on original website
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano gives injury update on Jones, potential QB battle
Here's what Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This bye week has come in a good time for us just to, you know, kind of relax a little bit, get our feet back under us. I just had a meeting with our leadership group going into the second half of this season and what they’re feeling. They’re all positive. I use them a lot in regards to getting the temperature of the team and the locker room and they’ve been fantastic. But our kids had a spirited practice today and we'll get ready for that second half.”
extrainningsoftball.com
Recruiting: Top Players Continue to Say… “I Committed!” (And Here’s One Headed to the Pac-12!)
The Fall in fastpitch means high school play in some states with most, however, active in club competition across the country. It’s also another very important time of year for older softballers: Recruiting Season!. If you (or someone you know) has recently decided where her college ball will be...
bostonnews.net
Former Arizona State University Sun Devil Announces New Football Training Camp
Former ASU Sun Devil, Tranell Morant, has recently announced that he is founding a new football training camp within the greater Scottsdale area to empower young players to develop fundamentals, practice among their peers, and learn important teamwork values that will assist them in their personal and professional lives. The camp is tentatively planned for students to practice essential skills through repetition and drills guided by coaches and established players.
gilbertsunnews.com
Indoor Gilbert venue elevates cornhole even higher
Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
Trenton Bourguet on his brand new car
Arizona State's quarterback Trenton Bourguet speaks on his graduation gift which was a brand new Corvette.
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brock Bevell and Max Hall joke like they’re old friends. But they didn’t meet until recently. “I kind of liked him for whatever reason, so I’m like alright let’s try it,” Hall smiled. What Hall was trying was nothing he ever...
East Valley Tribune
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
A Valley coach was living a double life for decades. Now, thanks to former student, his story of living with HIV is being shared with the world
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Robert Shegog is passionate about wrestling. He’s even more passionate about the students he coached at North High School in Phoenix for nearly two decades, starting in the late 80s. “I treated them like they were my kids,” he said.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
santansun.com
Chandler High senior vies for Miss Juneteenth
Miss Juneteenth Arizona says a major portion of her responsibilities is explaining exactly what is the nation’s most recent national holiday. “People are going to ask me, what is Juneteenth?” said Shaundrea Norman, a senior at Chandler High School. That’s a subject she needs to be an expert...
KTAR.com
Gilbert ranked among top 10 safest places in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — Gilbert made the top 10 on a list of safest places in the nation, according to a personal finance website. The East Valley town came in at No. 7 on a ranking of 182 locations. WalletHub used a wide variety of metrics, such as COVID-19 vaccination percentage...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — The recent weather pattern across Arizona has been nothing short of remarkable. We’ve seen tons of sun and pleasant morning and evening temperatures with warm afternoons. However, this weekend we’ll see a reversal in this tranquil pattern. An area of low pressure off of...
gilbertsunnews.com
2 Gilbert YA authors to talk vampires Friday
‘Tis the season to be scary and two popular Gilbert authors of young adult fiction are teaming up with a counterpart in Ahwatukee this Friday to discuss one of the more – pardon the pun– immortal characters in the horror genre. Vampires. All three have written novels centered...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Scottsdale is the Best City in the U.S. for Golfers, Report
Every golfer has their favorite local venue. Whether they go there to play 18 holes, practice their short game, or watch the world’s best, these places can be like a second home to the avid golfer. But some cities score better for golfers than others. In the effort to...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
phoenixmag.com
September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake campaigns for Arizona governor
With Doug Ducey reaching his term limit, voters will elect Arizona’s next governor in November. Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake is now a Republican vying for that seat.
KGUN 9
Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix
Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
azbigmedia.com
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
