Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game
Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
ESPN Reveals College GameDay Guest Picker for Tennessee-Alabama
ESPN’s College GameDay is back in Knoxville for this Saturday’s showdown between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama and the guest picker has officially been revealed. According to College GameDay’s Twitter account, VFL and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be this Saturday’s guest picker.
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Alabama
The Fearless Prediction has been a staple of your lives for years. Together, we’ve seen fire and we’ve seen rain. We’ve felt heartache and we’ve felt pain. But everything has led to this moment. This week we have to predict the result of a game between Tennessee and Alabama … when both sides are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Tennessee-Alabama Preview, X-Factors for the Vols | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode here in the middle of week seven. RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are getting you prepared for the massive clash in Knoxville this Saturday between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama with a full preview. The guys talk about x-factors to the game including Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Alabama’s pass rush, and also an injury report for both sides with Bryce Young and Cedric Tillman.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Tennessee Target Visiting Knoxville Ahead Of Commitment
Three-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang is returning to Knoxville for a visit under a month before he announces his college decision, Lang announced Monday night. Lang is announcing his college commitment on Nov. 8, less than a month after Saturday’s matchup with Alabama. The visit marks Lang’s second to Knoxville this season after the three-star offensive lineman took in Tennessee’s matchup against Florida earlier this season.
How ESPN is Picking the Position Groups Between Tennessee and Alabama
In advance of No. 6 Tennessee’s game against No. 3 Alabama this weekend, ESPN’s Thinking Out Loud hosts Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson broke down some of the position battles in the upcoming contest. The two hosts went back and forth discussing several aspects of the game, both...
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
KCSO cruiser crumpled in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was left with “disabling damage” after a crash on Tazewell Pike. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike. Rural Metro said the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.
Tuscaloosa family speaking out about double homicide
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes investigators say they do not have a motive as to why a man allegedly shot and killed two men Saturday night. Devin Quinzy, 30, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting. Police say his father Kenny Walker, 64, was one of the victims. Walker’s niece […]
