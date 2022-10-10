Read full article on original website
Screening For Anxiety Should Begin At Age 8, Task Force Recommends
We know that the stress caused by the pandemic and the social distancing required to minimize infection have taken a toll on everyone’s mental health, especially our children, who rely on interactions with peers and the outside world for healthy emotional development. And in October, the American Academy of Pediatrics declared a national emergency in children’s mental health, citing evidence from the CDC of an increase in mental health visits to emergency rooms during the pandemic.
Sorry, But Only Child Syndrome Is A Garbage Myth — Here’s Why
People looooove to dole out unsolicited advice about parenting, especially if you make the decision to be in the "one and done" camp. For some reason, having one kid still seems to ruffle so many feathers, despite the fact that there are endless expert-backed benefits to raising an only child. Among the most annoying feedback you'll hear? Commentary about "only child syndrome," aka this deeply rooted, weirdly ingrained societal belief that only children become spoiled, entitled, selfish, or maladjusted, unable to fit in socially amongst their peers.
When It Comes To Children’s Online Safety, Parents Often Ignore Their Own Online Behaviors
There’s a lot of talk about monitoring kids’ online and social media activity and teaching kids how to navigate their online lives in order to keep them out of cyberbullying and other potential harmful situations. What doesn’t get as many headlines, however, is how a parent’s social media use, namely what and how they post of their children on their own platforms, also plays a massive role in children’s mental health.
