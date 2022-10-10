Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (October 10-16)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features performers who can be best described as… intense. After two decades of moving from small clubs to shaking arenas, it’s only a matter of time until the “Howlin’ for You” duo makes it to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Whether they deserve that status is a matter of your taste, but you can see one of Patrick Carney’s drum sets on display next time you visit the Cleveland attraction. 7 p.m., $34.50-$539, Ak-Chin Pavillon, 2121 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix, 602-254-7200, livenation.com.
AZFamily
Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser comes to Phoenix Dec. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 20th annual Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding fundraiser event is coming to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre this Dec. 3!. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, starting at 10 a.m. at this link, and they start at $40 and go up to $300. This year’s guests include Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and comedian Jim Breuer. Proceeds from the event will go toward Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale prepares for 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza and Wine Festival. It...
fabulousarizona.com
New Menu at Hand Cut Chophouse Scottsdale
Old Town Scottsdale‘s Hand Cut Chophouse has whipped up a new menu to welcome the fall season. And no worries to fans of the restaurant’s famed salt and vinegar fries; those star spuds are still safe and sound on the menu. Hand Cut Scottsdale takes pride in providing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.
'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
Phoenix New Times
Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend
The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun. Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks...
A Valley coach was living a double life for decades. Now, thanks to former student, his story of living with HIV is being shared with the world
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Robert Shegog is passionate about wrestling. He’s even more passionate about the students he coached at North High School in Phoenix for nearly two decades, starting in the late 80s. “I treated them like they were my kids,” he said.
RELATED PEOPLE
gilbertsunnews.com
Indoor Gilbert venue elevates cornhole even higher
Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
chandleraz.gov
Get a taste of the Wild West at the Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off
CHANDLER, Ariz. – Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond
When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open
Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Our sport is what keeps our roots alive': Escaramuza alive and well in Arizona
PHOENIX — Women who dress as adelitas and perform choreographed tricks with their horses keep a 70-year-old Mexican tradition alive in Phoenix. The sport is called La Escaramuza Charra. It is composed of a group of eight women mounted on horseback. They ride side-saddle and wear traditional outfits inspired...
phoenixmag.com
September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
'I feel like it's gone downhill': Residents call for clean up of Cesar Chavez Park
PHOENIX — Residents say that Cesar Chavez Park in South Phoenix has the potential to be a wonderful space but it doesn't feel welcoming anymore. "I fell instantly in love with it because it was pretty and pristine, and it was lush, and it was a cool place in the desert to escape to," said resident Gary Garski.
Suspect arrested in Tempe for murder of Red Robin employee
TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities have detained a suspect accused of murdering a Red Robin employee in Scottsdale earlier this year. Carlos Herrera, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tempe on suspicion of killing a restaurant worker on June 12, court records show. The victim, identified as Joseph Doyle, was found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor. The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.
Comments / 0