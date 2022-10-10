– As previously reported, WWE wanted to continue having more crossovers between its various brands. This includes NXT Superstars getting looks on WWE Main Event. In addition, it looks like WWE wants to continue having talents from the main roster cross over with NXT. Fightful Select reports that WWE plans to continue having crossovers with Raw and SmackDown Superstars appearing on the NXT brand, including after the latest rebranding with NXT 2.0 going back to NXT.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO