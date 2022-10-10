Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
411mania.com
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
UFC・
411mania.com
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title
In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
411mania.com
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
411mania.com
WWE News: Date Set For Next WWE Earnings Call, Guest for Next Week’s The Bump, Ronda Rousey Not Advertised For Live Event This Weekend
– WWE will reveal their Q3 2022 earnings in a call on November 3 at 8:30 AM ET. This will be before the stock market opens. Usually the company reveals their earnings after the stock market closes. – Solo Sikoa will be the guest on next week’s episode of The...
411mania.com
MJF Praises Baron Corbin & Sami Zayn, Teases Future Tag Team With Corbin
In an interview with Not Sam Wrestling, MJF discussed his relationship with Baron Corbin, going as far as saying the two could end up in a tag team together, and also praises Sami Zayn. Highlights from the interview are below. On his relationship with Baron Corbin: “Love Happy Corbin. Love....
411mania.com
Various News: 30 WWE Superstars Gone Bad, Executive Speaks on The Metaverse, Full WOW Match Videos
– WWE released a compilation video showcasing 30 Superstars Gone Bad:. – WWE Senior Vice President, Head of Revenue Strategy and Development Scott Zanghellini took part in a panel titled “Hollywood’s Guide to the Metaverse,” which you can see below:. 64 views Premiered 21 hours ago How...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
MLB・
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Plans on Continuing Main Roster Crossovers With NXT
– As previously reported, WWE wanted to continue having more crossovers between its various brands. This includes NXT Superstars getting looks on WWE Main Event. In addition, it looks like WWE wants to continue having talents from the main roster cross over with NXT. Fightful Select reports that WWE plans to continue having crossovers with Raw and SmackDown Superstars appearing on the NXT brand, including after the latest rebranding with NXT 2.0 going back to NXT.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Hits Highest Closing Price In Three Years, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle Of Brands
– WWE’s stock hit its highest closing price in three years on Thursday. The stock closed at $75.49 today, the best closing price for the stock since it hit $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock’s 52-week high is $76.13, though that was not a closing price. It is...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Josh Alexander will appear in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Impact World Champion will kick off this week’s show, as you can see below. Also announced was a match between Matt Cardona and Bhupinder Gujjar. Impact airs...
411mania.com
Saraya On Why She Wasn’t At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on why she didn’t appear on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Toronto. She revealed she had to go home to visit her family. Saraya’s uncle, Julian, passed away earlier this month. She wrote: “Sorry!! I’ll be back in...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s AEW Dark Review 10.11.22
October 11th, 2022 | Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. I felt like doing (and had time for) a review today and since 411mania already has two NXT reviews, I figured I’d give Dark a try. I do still watch this show for the most part on a weekly basis. Plus, this is not at the All Elite Zone, so there’s a bigger crowd and some notable names booked.
411mania.com
Orange Cassidy Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy spoke to the crowd following his All-Atlantic Championship win that closed tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Cassidy got a “You Deserve It” chant and a big ovation after the cameras turned off, then proceeded to address the crowd. Cassidy reportedly said, “Hey...
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
411mania.com
Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Details On Next Two Weeks of NJPW on AXS TV, NXT Live Event This Weekend
– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be the only Impact content on AXS TV due to a 24 hour marathon of programming celebrating the birthday of Sammy Hagar. The show includes:. * Josh Alexander to kick off the show. * Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz. * Black Taurus vs. Alex...
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Comments on Rumors He’s Possibly Heading Back to WWE
Matt Cardona has addressed rumors that there is interest in him potentially coming back to WWE. As reported earlier, WWE is said to have interest in bringing back Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green and subsequent rumors have circulated that Cardona himself could be heading back to the company. Cardona issued...
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Officially Signs With AEW
Renee Paquette is All Elite at last, officially signing a deal with the company. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday afternoon that Paquette has officially signed on with the company, as you can see below. Paquette previously worked with WWE for almost 10 years before exiting in August of 2020. Speculation...
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Isn’t Trying To Get Back To WWE, But Would Welcome The Call
In an interview with Metro, Matt Cardona said that while he isn’t trying to get back to WWE, he still has dreams of succeeding there. He noted that if Triple H called him, he would answer. Here are highlights:. On returning to WWE: “I’m not trying to get back...
411mania.com
Tag Match & More Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has announced a big tag team match and more for this month’s Rumble On 44th Street event. The promotion announced the following matches on Thursday for the show, which takes place on October 28th from the Times Square Palladium in NYC:. * Jay White and Juice Robinson vs....
