Golf

Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'

Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains

After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
GOLF
Golf.com

How this pro became one of the longest players in golf — by the age of 18

NEW YORK — Watching Pia Babnik hit her driver on the driving range is much like watching a machine gun at a shooting range. One after another, range balls pop off the clubface and and soar into the air — and she wastes no time in between shots. Just as one ball is coming to rest 275 yards away, she’s already in the backswing for her next.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday's Tiger Woods News

After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023. Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. "Tiger...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News

Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

2022 Zozo Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

The PGA Tour heads across the Pacific Ocean this week for the 2022 Zozo Championship in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last year, the Zozo Championship returned to Japan for the first time in two years after the tournament was temporarily moved to the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And the fans who showed up in person for the tournament’s grand return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club were treated to a triumphant victory by Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama.
SPORTS
Golf.com

Inside Nelly Korda’s bag: 7 things I learned inspecting Korda’s clubs

Nelly Korda’s equipment setup is full of gear gems that come into view only when you take a look at the entire setup. It’s a glorified equipment Easter egg hunt, which is something I thoroughly enjoy when inspecting the clubs used by one of the best golfers on the planet.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

What does GIR stand for in golf?

If you've ever watched a golf tournament or scoured a pro golf leaderboard, then you've probably seen statistics about a player's performance throughout an event. No doubt, then, you've seen the abbreviation "GIR" or "G.I.R." and tried to figure out what that statistic means. What does GIR stand for in...
GOLF
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: The critical transition factor

In my opinion, one of the most misunderstood areas of the golf swing is the transition from backswing to downswing, but I don’t read much on this in the golf publications. I think this critical part of the swing is even more important on less-than-full wedge shots — those partial shots from 60-90 yards on into your green-side scoring shots.
GOLF
The Florida Times-Union

Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now

Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995.  Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles.  ...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future

To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf earnings

Former PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson received a ton of criticism for jumping ship to LIV Golf, but it appears that it was certainly the correct financial move for him and his family. Johnson was able to clinch the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship on Sunday, which netted him $18...
GOLF
Golf.com

Next year’s Open Championship host isn’t afraid to make drastic changes

The first day I laid eyes on Royal Liverpool, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was there just to see the property, no swings attached. A bit disoriented (and at the behest of a flustered Uber driver) I entered the abnormal way, between the 7th and 8th holes, actually about three-quarters of a mile from the clubhouse. I worked my way in that direction, past a public path that leads to the beach. “STOP,” a sign read. “Beware of golf balls from right & left.”
GOLF

