Golf Digest
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'
Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains
After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
Golf.com
How this pro became one of the longest players in golf — by the age of 18
NEW YORK — Watching Pia Babnik hit her driver on the driving range is much like watching a machine gun at a shooting range. One after another, range balls pop off the clubface and and soar into the air — and she wastes no time in between shots. Just as one ball is coming to rest 275 yards away, she’s already in the backswing for her next.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday's Tiger Woods News
After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023. Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. "Tiger...
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Golf.com
2022 Zozo Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
The PGA Tour heads across the Pacific Ocean this week for the 2022 Zozo Championship in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last year, the Zozo Championship returned to Japan for the first time in two years after the tournament was temporarily moved to the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And the fans who showed up in person for the tournament’s grand return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club were treated to a triumphant victory by Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama.
GolfWRX
‘I really regret my decision’ – Dustin Johnson sarcastically mocks LIV critics
While speaking in his pre-tournament press conference at LIV Jeddah this week, Dustin Johnson joked about regretting his decision to join LIV Golf. “We talked about this yesterday. I really regret my decision to come here. It’s just so terrible.”. It was clear Johnson was being sarcastic, which generated...
Golf.com
Inside Nelly Korda’s bag: 7 things I learned inspecting Korda’s clubs
Nelly Korda’s equipment setup is full of gear gems that come into view only when you take a look at the entire setup. It’s a glorified equipment Easter egg hunt, which is something I thoroughly enjoy when inspecting the clubs used by one of the best golfers on the planet.
Video of Tiger Woods hitting golf balls at Spyglass begs the question: when and where will he play next?
Seeing video of Tiger Woods hitting wedges at the Peter Hay Course at Pebble Beach, where he hosted a junior event this week, has the golf world swooning again. More video emerged Monday at Spyglass, and no less than Brandel Chamblee tweeted breathlessly:. “Tremendous width/shoulder turn in the backswing, legendary...
thegolfnewsnet.com
What does GIR stand for in golf?
If you've ever watched a golf tournament or scoured a pro golf leaderboard, then you've probably seen statistics about a player's performance throughout an event. No doubt, then, you've seen the abbreviation "GIR" or "G.I.R." and tried to figure out what that statistic means. What does GIR stand for in...
Golf.com
This 3-time Pro Bowler keeps a ranking of the best John Daly cocktails he’s had on the course
It wasn’t that long ago when the golf bug bit Kyle Long — and his Instagram is proof that it bit hard — but the three-time NFL Pro Bowler has already picked up one of golf’s other key traditions: the 19th hole. Long joined GOLF’s Subpar...
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: The critical transition factor
In my opinion, one of the most misunderstood areas of the golf swing is the transition from backswing to downswing, but I don’t read much on this in the golf publications. I think this critical part of the swing is even more important on less-than-full wedge shots — those partial shots from 60-90 yards on into your green-side scoring shots.
Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now
Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995. Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles. ...
Golf.com
‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future
To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
thecomeback.com
Golf world reacts to Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf earnings
Former PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson received a ton of criticism for jumping ship to LIV Golf, but it appears that it was certainly the correct financial move for him and his family. Johnson was able to clinch the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship on Sunday, which netted him $18...
Golf.com
Death of the golf-ball washer: Why this once-familiar staple is falling out of favor
Matt Guilfoil would never tell you not to wash your golf balls. But he has some thoughts on how you ought to clean them. Spoiler alert: As he sees it, anything beyond a wet towel is probably overkill. Guilfoil is a veteran superintendent and a co-host of From the Jingweeds,...
Mickelson says LIV Golf is 'winning side' in battle against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson proclaimed he is "on the winning side" Thursday by playing for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf rather than the long-standing PGA Tour.
Golf.com
Next year’s Open Championship host isn’t afraid to make drastic changes
The first day I laid eyes on Royal Liverpool, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was there just to see the property, no swings attached. A bit disoriented (and at the behest of a flustered Uber driver) I entered the abnormal way, between the 7th and 8th holes, actually about three-quarters of a mile from the clubhouse. I worked my way in that direction, past a public path that leads to the beach. “STOP,” a sign read. “Beware of golf balls from right & left.”
